 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy New Year but remember auld lang syne

Happy New Year but remember auld lang syne

Auld lang syne dancing

The phrase 'auld lang syne' translates literally to 'old long since' in English and means something akin to 'times gone by.'

 Contributed

Few people know what they’re really singing about in “Auld Lang Syne.”

“Auld Lang Syne” was originally a Scottish poem that was later set to music, according to grammarly.com. The phrase “auld lang syne” translates literally to “old long since” in English and means something akin to “times gone by.”

The full lyrics have been translated from the original Scottish into English.

Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and old lang syne?

CHORUS: For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup and surely I’ll buy mine! And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes, and picked the daisies fine; But we’ve wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine; But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o’ thine! And we’ll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

Happy New Year from all of us at Agri-View!

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
From the Woodlot
Farm Life

From the Woodlot

I have a thing for ironwood trees. Ironwoods are an important understory tree in Wisconsin woodlands and beyond. They grow slowly in the shade…

+2
Barn Boards & Baling Wire
Farm Life

Barn Boards & Baling Wire

Hearing the familiar words of the 23rd Psalm always reminds me of a favorite personal story told by Dr. Harold Weaver about a miracle that occ…

+4
Back Home
Farm Life

Back Home

It was Christmas Eve more than 45 years ago; I was helping finish daily chores on our family farm.

+9
From the Woodlot
Farm Life

From the Woodlot

I was told I was going down a road I might not be able to return from. That I might want to give it more time before I make a decision. But I …

Relief-bill work continues
Farm Life

Relief-bill work continues

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Dec. 28 to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger p…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News