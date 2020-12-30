Happy New Year but remember auld lang syne

Few people know what they’re really singing about in “Auld Lang Syne.”
“Auld Lang Syne” was originally a Scottish poem that was later set to music, according to grammarly.com. The phrase “auld lang syne” translates literally to “old long since” in English and means something akin to “times gone by.”
The full lyrics have been translated from the original Scottish into English.
Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and old lang syne?
CHORUS: For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.
And surely you’ll buy your pint cup and surely I’ll buy mine! And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.
CHORUS
We two have run about the slopes, and picked the daisies fine; But we’ve wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.
CHORUS
We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine; But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.
CHORUS
And there’s a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o’ thine! And we’ll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.
CHORUS
Happy New Year from all of us at Agri-View!