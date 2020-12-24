“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” has been a favorite Christmas carol since the 1700s when the melody was composed by Felix Mendelssohn and given lyrics by Charles Wesley. Sometimes, as with all songs we’ve sung for many years, we’ve forgotten or never fully realized the meaning of what we’ve been singing all our lives; we sing without paying attention to meaning. The composition, as with many other favorite Christmas carols, describes the Good News of the life of Jesus.
The lyrics begin by encouraging us to pay attention to the song of the angels sung to the shepherds out in the fields, watching their sheep on the night the Christ child was born. The first exhortation in the song is for us to give glory to the newborn King. It wasn’t just a babe in a barn; He was the long awaited King who would deliver mankind. Even though He was meek and mild, He would be the one destined to reconcile God with sinners – quite a job description for a little baby!
As the hymn progresses we are invited to rise joyfully and join with the angels to proclaim the Christ – the long awaited Messiah, the deliverer – had been born in Bethlehem. He was the answer to the prayers of the people to end their oppression and fulfill the prophecies repeated annually.
Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King;
Peace on earth and mercy mild,
God and sinners reconciled:
Joyful all ye nations rise,
Join the triumph of the skies,
With the angelic host proclaim,
Christ is born in Bethlehem:
Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King.
The second stanza affirms Christ’s lordship in heaven and His coming to earth as the child of a virgin mother. Jesus, the Christ, the chosen one, became flesh just as we are even though He was God. He became God with us – Emmanuel – and was pleased to live with us and as us. He was subject to the same natural laws we are – the need for food, air and water to live, bathroom breaks, sleep, etc.
Christ, by highest heaven adored,
Christ, the everlasting Lord,
Late in time behold him come,
Offspring of a virgin’s womb!
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,
Hail the incarnate Deity!
Pleased as man with men to dwell,
Jesus, our Emmanuel:
Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King.
In the third verse we see all the names of the promised one we’ve heard from the Old Testament prophecies – Prince of Peace, Sun of Righteousness, one who brings light and life to all and the one who rises with healing in His wings. Again we’re reminded that He laid aside his glory in heaven and now we hear the reason for it – to grant us the opportunity to escape death and be raised with a second birth. This favorite carol of the birth of Christ tells the entire story of his life and his eternal purpose for coming as a child. He came to die for us – and as us – in order to give us another shot at eternal life. He truly is the way to heaven. The second birth is our opportunity to live with Him in eternity after passing through this life.
Hail the heaven-born Prince of Peace!
Hail the Sun of Righteousness!
Light and life to all he brings,
Risen with healing in his wings;
Mild, he lays his glory by,
Born that man no more may die,
Born to raise the sons of earth,
Born to give them second birth:
Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King.
