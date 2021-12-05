Harvest time preserves food, souls

When it’s harvest season time seems to go faster. There’s so much to do that time seems to fly by and still we’re not finished. One looks for perfect days on the farm to combine and cut and dig what has been watched over all summer long.
The days of harvest are long and exhausting. But standing back to look at full hay mows, silos, granaries and bins at the end is so satisfying. Those filled structures give a sense of confidence there will be enough to carry through to the next harvest season.
Harvest time for the homemaker means lots of long hot days in a confined space preserving all the food gathered for the long winter to come. The gardens and orchards have been tended all summer, taking care to remove disease and weeds. Now jar after jar is canned, bucket after bucket frozen, root crops dug and stored, and containers of dried or dehydrated food stored. Shelves laden with jars of canned produce, a freezer bursting at the seams and a full pantry are evidence of labor well-focused on feeding a family for many months.
That abundance also means there’s enough to share with those who might be in need during the fallow season. That’s what God had in mind in Leviticus 23:22 when He directs those who harvest to leave the corners of the field for the needy to gather. Deuteronomy 24:19-21 takes that advice one step further by saying those who leave a portion of their harvest for the poor will be blessed in all their labor.
The Bible tells us about a different sort of harvest – the harvest of doing good. In Galatians 6:9 the Apostle Paul encourages the Galatian church to not grow weary of doing good to others, for when the time comes there will be a harvest to reap.
That echoes Jesus’ teaching found in Luke 6:38, “Don’t hold back; give freely and you’ll have plenty poured back into your lap – a good measure, pressed down, shaken together, brimming over. You’ll receive in the same measure you give.” – from The Voice translation
In a way that’s an affirmation that giving God a portion of what we have in time, talents and treasures will stimulate an abundant return.
Jesus also spoke about the harvest when instructing his disciples, as recorded in the gospels of Matthew 9:37, Luke 10:2 and John 4:35. He tells them the harvest is ready and there is an abundance to gather. Furthermore there are few available to bring in the harvest. In terms of our focus, Jesus would be saying the gardens are overflowing with ripe produce, the hay fields are waiting to be baled or chopped, and the grain fields are ready to combine. But there aren’t enough people to bring in the harvest so He encourages His followers to pray for harvesters.
But the harvest can also represent people who don’t yet believe Jesus is the Son of God. The harvest of those yet to believe around the world is endless and there are certainly not enough workers to bring in that harvest. Unlike the season of crops ready to harvest once a year, the believer harvest is upon us year-round so the demand for workers is even greater.
One doesn’t need to have any special capabilities to work in the harvest fields of unbelievers; it’s not only the pastor’s job to harvest. Anyone who knows Jesus as Lord and Savior can be a harvester by simply sharing what Jesus has done in their lives. An experience or encounter with Jesus is called a testimony. It’s the tool that draws people to Him. Telling people God is alive and sent His son Jesus to save them to demonstrate His love for them will cause others’ interest to be roused. There’s no time like the present to bring in the harvest and no greater satisfaction than to see the souls harvested being preserved for eternity. The only thing we can take to the granary or mow or bin or pantry in heaven is those who are preserved unto eternity by our labor. It will be so worth it.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.