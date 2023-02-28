OBITUARY
Eric Thomas Cooley, 51
April 30, 1971 – Feb. 22, 2023
University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms staff stated this week, “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Eric Cooley passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22. Eric loved his work with Discovery Farms. At times he slept in a tent in a field, got swarmed by mosquitoes and jumped fences running away from bulls. That shows the dedication Eric put into his work; nothing was going to stop him from making sure things were working correctly.
“Eric said more than a few times how he couldn’t believe how long he had stuck with this job. But it makes sense because of how he was able to blend his passion for research, finding solutions and providing service to others. He served as the Wisconsin tile-drainage expert because he saw a need out there and how he could fill it.
“Eric had a servant heart and he approached everyone sincerely and listened with an intent to help. He developed an understanding of and passion for soil through his master’s-degree work and his time on the UW-Madison soil-judging team. He was always the first on-site for any monitoring-equipment installation or maintenance; he was always willing to get his hands dirty in service of the science.
“He will be greatly missed.”
Eric Thomas Cooley, age 51, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at home in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a courageous yearlong battle.
Eric was born April 30, 1971, in Marquette, Michigan. He is the son of Bonny (Bigge) Cooley and the late Dr. Thomas Cooley. At the age of 5, his family moved to Sturgeon Bay. Eric attended Sevastopol Schools until his 11th year, at which time his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where he graduated from DeForest High School.
After graduating high school Eric served his country for six years in the U.S. Navy, where he earned a Nuclear Engineering Technology Degree. Upon completion of his enlistment he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy with the Medal of Good Conduct. Eric then earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison – a Bachelor’s of Soil Science and a Master of Soil Physics.
Eric then returned to Sturgeon Bay, a place where he always thought of as home – surrounded with open waters, beautiful lands, and great friends and memories. He was united in marriage Jan. 31, 2009, to Ashley Hagmann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay.
Eric was the director of UW-Discovery Farms where he was able to combine his passion for the outdoors with his passion for conservation and sustainability, through research and education. His research and data articles are published in many science journals.
Eric was an avid outdoorsman who found peace and solace when he was part of nature – fishing on the lake and bay, hunting his lands and reveling in horticulture. He took pleasure in the years he served on the board of and ran the live weigh-in of the Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament. He enjoyed wandering his lands for morels in the spring, asparagus in the summer and to hunt in the fall. At sundown one could often find him tending his garden for strawberries, edamame, beans, various lettuces and much more. He took great pride in maintaining a well-manicured landscape. He always had a major project or two in progress, whether it be installing a meticulous patio of pavers, configuring a flagstone fire pit or rehabbing an old building.
Eric was the kindest man one could ever know; he was selfless and humble. He was able to brighten any room and make anyone feel welcome. He was forever an optimist.
Eric was a strong, brilliant and caring man, and a “get it done right the first time” type of man. He was a protector and a provider. He was an irreplaceable, adoring dad and a faithful, selfless husband. Eric truly led a joyous life full of spirited adventures. He was a genuine fun-loving guy; he loved and was loved by all.
Eric is survived by his beloved wife, Ashley Hagmann Cooley; his two children, Finnegan and Rowan; his mother, Bonny Cooley; his sister, Colleen (Tim) Schmitz; his father and mother-in-law, Chuck and Leslie Hagmann; his brother-in-law, Laird (Ande) Hagmann; several nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Eric at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 110 N. 5th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S, Navy and the Weber-Tess AMVETS Post 51. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, as well as from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, until the time of service at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eric’s memory to DOOR CANcer Inc.; visit www.doorcancer.com for more information.
Burial will take place at a later date in Rockland, Michigan.
“A special thanks goes to Unity Hospice for guiding us through Eric’s final journey, and to Green Bay Oncology along with Door County Cancer Center, and to our dear family and friends for the support given to Eric and our family.”