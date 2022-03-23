Help with family information

“My great-great-aunt and -uncle Gertrude and Jake Mallman pose for a wedding photo; they were dairy farmers near Chilton, Wisconsin,” says Charmaine Hahm Kaplan from Florida. “I spent summers there most of my childhood and teen life helping out – best days of my life. Wish I could remember what county road it was on. They had 13 children!
“I’m sure the family is well-known; their daughter Julie also had a dairy farm with her husband, Charlie. I worked on their farm too, but I can’t remember their last name. And their son Norman had a brick house outside Chilton. Norman’s son Mike would be about 68 now; I’m 66.
“My aunt and uncle Mallman – or Malman – are buried in St. Mary’s cemetery in Chilton; Gertrude died in the 1980s. I’m in hospice care for cancer so looking things up online is a real chore. I remember a relative – Ronald Renk from Marquette, Michigan – doing a family-tree book but I can’t find him either.
“Gertrude’s ancestors in the Chilton area had the last name Tilger; they were sheep farmers."
According to ancestry.com Jacob “Jake” August Mallman, born in 1900, died in 1964; Gertrude Catherine Lodes, born in 1906, died in 1982. Her parents were Magdalen Tilger Lodes, 1881-1909, and Anton Lodes, 1877-1968. We’re hoping our readers can help Charmaine with more information about her family. Email jbelschner@madison.com with information, photos, stories, etc.