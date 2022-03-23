 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help with family information

Help with family information

Jake and Gertrude (Lodes) Mallman

Jake and Gertrude (Lodes) Mallman pose for a wedding photo; according to ancestry.com they married May 6, 1930, at St. Mary's Church in Chilton, Wisconsin.

 Contributed

“My great-great-aunt and -uncle Gertrude and Jake Mallman pose for a wedding photo; they were dairy farmers near Chilton, Wisconsin,” says Charmaine Hahm Kaplan from Florida. “I spent summers there most of my childhood and teen life helping out – best days of my life. Wish I could remember what county road it was on. They had 13 children!

“I’m sure the family is well-known; their daughter Julie also had a dairy farm with her husband, Charlie. I worked on their farm too, but I can’t remember their last name. And their son Norman had a brick house outside Chilton. Norman’s son Mike would be about 68 now; I’m 66.

“My aunt and uncle Mallman – or Malman – are buried in St. Mary’s cemetery in Chilton; Gertrude died in the 1980s. I’m in hospice care for cancer so looking things up online is a real chore. I remember a relative – Ronald Renk from Marquette, Michigan – doing a family-tree book but I can’t find him either.

“Gertrude’s ancestors in the Chilton area had the last name Tilger; they were sheep farmers."

According to ancestry.com Jacob “Jake” August Mallman, born in 1900, died in 1964; Gertrude Catherine Lodes, born in 1906, died in 1982. Her parents were Magdalen Tilger Lodes, 1881-1909, and Anton Lodes, 1877-1968. We’re hoping our readers can help Charmaine with more information about her family. Email jbelschner@madison.com with information, photos, stories, etc.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Back Home
Farm Life

Back Home

Ralph Lauren needn’t be concerned, but apparently my predilection for old clothes is a fashion trend shared by others.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News