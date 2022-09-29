Home-heating costs expected to soar

For a second year in a row Wisconsin residents will likely spend hundreds of dollars more to heat their homes, thanks to skyrocketing fuel prices. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates it will cost more than $1,200 to heat an average home this winter, an increase of more than 17 percent compared to the previous winter.
It marks the second straight year of double-digit increases, with the association expecting the average heating bill this winter will be about 35 percent more than just two years ago. Natural gas, the most common home-heating fuel in Wisconsin, will see the biggest increase – though it remains the cheapest source of heat.
The association estimates it will cost about $950 to heat an average American home this year with gas – an increase of almost $380 compared to two winters ago. WEC Energy Group estimates the average household will spend an additional $120 to $180 for heating this season, assuming normal weather conditions. Madison Gas and Electric, and Xcel Energy, project increases of as much as $200. Alliant Energy has not released bill projections.
Ade Allen, a gas-market analyst with Rystad Energy, said sweltering summer temperatures created increasing demand for gas even as U.S. producers were exporting more gas in response to Europe’s gas shortage. With supply lagging and storage levels smaller than average, inflated prices are likely to stick around for the winter – though mild weather could soften demand.
Unlike the equipment monopoly utilities use to deliver energy, fuel has an unregulated pass-through charge. Utilities don’t earn a profit on the gas they sell or burn to generate electricity. But when the price increases, those costs are passed on to customers.
“We can’t control the commodity price of natural gas,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, which is focused on limiting electricity rates. “But it is distressing that it’s at these elevated levels.”
Financial help is available from Wisconsin’s Home Energy Assistance Program for households earning less than 60 percent of the state median, which works out to about $52,000 for a family of three. Help is also available from the nonprofit Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.
But Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, said he worries the additional $22 billion Americans will spend on heating this winter will hit reduced-income households the hardest – putting them at increased risk of falling behind on their utility bills. The association has asked leaders in Congress to authorize an additional $5 billion for energy assistance.
Fuel costs aren’t in customer control but customers can take steps to cut heating costs and make homes more comfortable.
“It’s not the windows,” said Chad Laibly, a senior technical advisor for Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s ratepayer-funded energy-efficiency program. “It’s air sealing the attic and the basement. That’s where your money goes.”
Focus on Energy offers rebates of as much as $1,250 on the cost of insulation and sealing, with additional incentives for those who earn less than 80 percent of the median income. That works out to about $80,000 a year for a family of four.
Laibly recommends simple improvements that don’t require a contractor, such as upgrading dryer vents to stop cold air from entering the basement or simply turning off the coffee pot once it’s finished brewing.
“That’s a huge draw,” he said. “When my coffee’s done I flip the switch. It dropped my bill right away.”