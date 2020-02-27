Yogurt
Ingredients:
1 gallon milk
1 cup plain yogurt with live cultures
Equipment:
large saucepan
thermometer
4 quart jars with lids
small ice chest
For Greek-style yogurt:
cheesecloth
colander
large bowl
Step 1. Pour 1 gallon of milk into a large saucepan.
Step 2. Heat milk slowly over medium heat to 180 degrees.
Step 3. Remove from heat; allow milk to cool to 116 degrees.
Step 4. Mix 1 cup yogurt with a small amount of milk; whisk into heated milk.
Step 5. Pour into quart jars.
Step 6. Place jars in ice chest.
Fill ice chest with warm water; 116 degrees is perfect.
Cover and incubate for at least six hours until the consistency of thick cream.
I like to taste mine to be sure it has developed the rich “tangy” yogurt flavor. If it hasn’t, ensure the water is still warm and continue to incubate several more hours.
Place in refrigerator to cool completely.
It’s ready to eat.
For Greek-style yogurt
Lay several layers of butter muslin, cheese cloth or a piece of fabric in colander.
Place colander over a bowl to catch the whey.
Pour in cold yogurt; allow to drain.
Scoop out yogurt; whisk or blend until smooth.
This will make a thick creamy yogurt that won’t separate.
Serve with granola or fruit, or just enjoy its deliciousness all by itself.
Notes:
I’ve only made yogurt starting with raw milk but pasteurized will also work.
The most important temperature is when combining yogurt with milk. Too hot will kill the live cultures.
Although I’ve tried adding powdered milk or gelatin – or adding instant gelatin when finished – this is the recipe I like best.
To add gelatin:
- Dissolve 1 T unflavored gelatin in ¾ cup water.
- Add to milk when milk is 180 degrees.
- Stir and continue with recipe.
Refrigerate leftover whey. Use it instead of buttermilk or milk to make biscuits, bread, pancakes, etc. Or add it to soups or smoothies.