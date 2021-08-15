Humanity faces ‘Red Code’

United Nations weather experts said Aug. 12 that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius – 119.8 Fahrenheit. It reportedly happened near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia.
The World Meteorological Organization said it could not yet confirm or deny the Sicilian temperature spike, which was recorded Aug. 11 by an agricultural-forecasting provider on the island, and not the official Italian weather service.
“We cannot yet make any preliminary assessment of the 48.8-degree-Celsius observation, pro or con,” the World Meteorological Organization said in a statement via email.
That was only days after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report highlighting the “indisputable” impact of human activity on extreme-weather events. The World Meteorological Organization said a rapid-response weather-records team is in contact with the Sicilian weather service in order to decide if the observation beats Europe’s existing high of 48 degrees Celsius or 118.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which happened July 10, 1977, in Athens.
The development comes amid fresh heatwave alerts and concerns regarding wildfires in Algeria, where the national weather service forecast temperatures of at least 44 degrees Celsius or 111.2 degrees Fahrenheit, with highs of perhaps 47 degrees Celsius or 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The extent of the massive forest blazes in the north-African country was clearly visible from space and published by National Aeronautics and Space Administration. One image, captured by the Aqua satellite, showed a vast plume of smoke over northern Algeria, where more than 62,000 hectares -- 239 square miles -- have burned so far this year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.
NASA’s Earth Observatory noted that some of the worst fires had been in mountainous areas near Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou, The bright-white portions of the smoke plume suggested the presence of pyrocumulonimbus “fire clouds.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “(It’s) a ‘code red’ for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is irrefutable.”
In recent days and weeks, hundreds of wildfires have raged in Italy, Algeria, Greece, Turkey, Russia and the United States. And according to the World Meteorological Organization, the record-breaking heatwave in parts of the United States and Canada would have been virtually impossible without the influence of human-caused climate change.
The UN agency stated that climate change caused by increasing greenhouse-gas emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide made the heatwave “at least 150 times more likely to happen.” Highlighting “unprecedented” heatwaves recorded in the western United States and Canada this summer, the World Meteorological Organization explained they coincided with “unusual” weather patterns over the whole of the Northern Hemisphere.
“This has brought unprecedented heat, droughts, cold and wet conditions in various places,” said Omar Baddour, head of the World Meteorological Organization’s Climate Monitoring and Policy Division. “The connection of this large-scale disturbance of (the) summer season with the warming of the Arctic and the heat accumulation in the ocean needs to be investigated.”
