Hunter earns Ethical Hunter Award

Mark Moersch Jr., 29, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, is the 2021 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter, an annual award first presented in 1997.
Midway through the 2021 gun-deer season, he said he along with his father, Mark Moersch Sr., and Will Lauer, Moersch Jr.’s partner’s brother, hunted from deer stands an entire day. After Lauer killed a deer in late afternoon the excitement grew that others in the hunting party might also see deer as evening approached.
Moersch Sr. and Lauer field-dressed Lauer’s deer and loaded it into Lauer’s truck. Then Lauer received a text from a friend hunting on private land near where the Moersch hunting party had spent the day in Waupaca County, Wisconsin.
“Will said a friend of his sent a text saying he had hit a deer and asked if anyone in our hunting party would be willing to help him track the deer,” Moersch Jr. said.
Moersch Jr. was quick to reply, “Sure, why not?”
“It was just second nature to help a fellow hunter if they needed an assist,” he said.
All three headed to help, but allowing Moersch Jr. to call the shots because he’s an accomplished tracker in situations like that. But finding clues wasn’t easy. No one had a great flashlight to help locate blood spots, and seeing in a dark, thick forest was difficult. In addition the location where the deer had been wounded was about a mile off the road.
“Another pair of eyes is always helpful,” Moersch Jr. said. “(But) even with the poor lights, lack of snow and thick woods, I had no regrets offering and helping out.”
After more than two hours of searching, no strong blood trail was found; everyone agreed to call off the search that night.
“I agreed to come back the next morning, under better light conditions, and begin again,” Moersch Jr. said. “But Will’s friend did not call back and I don’t know if they found anything or not. Most likely or they would have let us know if they had.”
“Mark had never met this hunter and didn’t know of him, either,” said Tanya Lauer, Will Lauer’s sister and Moersch Jr.’s partner. “This was not an easy undertaking, but it’s the kind of guy Mark is. It goes to show his love for deer hunting and the deer. He’s willing to help others even if it means taking away from his hunting and relaxing time.”
Bob Lamb, a selection-committee member, said, “After a long day of hunting, and to help someone he doesn't even know to try and find a deer, is a clear signal of someone who goes above and beyond to help others in time of need.”
Steve Dewald, a retired DNR warden supervisor and committee member, said, “Mr. Moersch was quick to assist a hunter he had never met, by tracking a wounded deer for hours in the dark.”
In addition to the deer search, Moersch Jr. demonstrated another ethical feat by reporting what he believed to be illegal baiting, thinking the bait could amplify a lethal and contagious deer disease. Reporting the baiting may also educate a hunter of his or her duties to follow Wisconsin hunting regulations.
Moersch Jr. said he hesitated momentarily because there was a trail camera over the bait pile; it had taken his picture. But he realized he could not remain silent so he contacted DNR law enforcement with the global-positioning-system points and other details.
“This hunter (Moersch Jr.) was between a rock and a hard place when he came upon the bait pile and trail camera,” Lamb said. “However he made the correct and ethical decision to report the illegal activity, even realizing that it may mean his tip was likely no longer anonymous.”
Dewald said, “He’s intolerant of illegal hunting, which should be the practice of every ethical hunter.”
The committee generally looks for a single ethical act during a calendar year, so pointing out the second action goes a step further to confirm Mark’s character.
“Mark is one of the most ethical hunters I have ever met,” Tanya Lauer said.
In addition to an official plaque from the DNR, the winner receives an optics gift from Vortex Optics Inc., headquartered in Barneveld, Wisconsin, from the corporate sponsor’s line of scopes, binoculars and range finders.
Presentations of the award and gift items occurred May 21 at Vortex Optics in Barneveld.
Any Wisconsin hunter, of any age, and hunter of any game species is eligible to be nominated by another individual, regardless if the nominator is a hunter or not. The ethical act need not occur while the nominee is actually hunting. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.