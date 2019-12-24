Don’t tell Florence Charlotte Teeters she’s too old to enjoy Wisconsin’s great outdoors as a gun-deer hunter – along with ziplining, going to Mardi Gras in Louisiana every year and tending to a garden in her bare feet. She’s 104 years old but who’s counting. She sure isn’t.
Teeters, the mother of five, had the idea to get her first hunting license for this year’s gun-deer season while sitting in the blind on her land in Price County with her son Bill Teeters during the 2018 gun-deer season.
“Yes it was her idea to get the license,” Bill Teeters said.
It was her first gun-deer license ever.
She headed to the Ball Petroleum gas station in Phillips to get that license. Two Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens – Joe Paul and Nick Hefter – were nearby. They were thrilled to pose with her.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Paul said.
Florence Teeters bagged her first buck on opening day of the nine-day gun-deer season on her land in Price County. Bill Teeters prepared the blind, complete with a comfortable chair for his mother. They chatted about family stuff -- and waited and watched. Not quite two hours into their wait the spike buck appeared.
“I tapped her on her knee and I pointed,” he said.
She smiled and nodded that she saw what her son saw. She waited and when the time was right she shot and got her first buck.
“She was so excited and saying, ‘I got a buck! I got a buck!’” he said.
She got her buck and likely inspired a whole lot of other first-time hunters to go out to give it a try. Whether she’s the oldest hunter in the DNR record books can’t be checked due to the constraints of records. But one thing is for sure – she’s the oldest in 2019 and likely the oldest ever.