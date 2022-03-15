 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice road offers frozen passage

Ice road offers frozen passage

Snowshoe tracks

Out and back snowshoe tracks mark the surface of the lagoon at the tombolo on Big Bay on Madeline Island in Ashland County, Wisconsin.
Ice road

An ice road stretches March 14 from Madeline Island to Bayfield, Wisconsin, across the frozen surface of Lake Superior.
Ice boats

A fleet of three ice boats at Madeline Island await the closure of the ice road between LaPointe and Bayfield, Wisconsin. The ice boats provide transit for islanders each spring after the ice road closes due to melting.
Ice road

Wisconsin's own ice road comes and goes depending on the weather. It allows residents from Madeline Island to travel to Bayfield, Wisconsin, across the frozen surface of Lake Superior.

