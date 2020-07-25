“What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Funny how adults expect children to have just one answer to that question. Our jobs change through the years – and our roles and responsibilities in those jobs can change on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis. It’s even more complicated with family farms and businesses, where in addition to working we’re living, managing households and raising families together.
In every stage of life and in every job we face challenges. We’re expected to take on roles we never imagined, sometimes making us wonder how in the world things became that way. It makes me think about the saying “Bloom where you’re planted.”
We aren’t always able to control the situation we find ourselves in or the role we’re expected to play. But we can strive to make the best of each moment we’re given.
We know managing a dairy requires a set of skills and technical understanding in order to care for cows, equipment and the bottom line. We can take classes to increase our knowledge, or hire employees or consultants to bring specific skills to our operation. But it’s becoming increasingly important – especially in today’s environment – for managers to fill a variety of support roles. There are times when each of us needs to be a teacher, student, driver, supporter, decision maker, listener, enforcer, communicator and more.
Often the most difficult part is taking time to recognize which role is most important for the team or family, and being willing to accept it. Sometimes it’s taking time to provide a helping hand to an employee who’s struggling with a task. Sometimes after a challenging day the most valuable thing one can do for a spouse is to ensure there’s dinner on the table, hot coffee and an ear to listen. Sometimes we are a lender and sometimes a borrower.
Every day on the farm we are fixing, strategizing and making changes to improve the operation. As soon as we have one area humming along the way we want, a new problem emerges somewhere else. Or we notice another improvement that can be made. It’s a constant state of change. In the midst of that change we need to stop to recognize the accomplishments and progress we’ve made.
At every stage in our lives it’s easy to be overwhelmed with changes or new situations. It might be a young professional feeling out of place in a new job or new city. A young family might be overwhelmed with the needs of their growing children. We all have times in our lives when we’ve been “replanted” in a different-sized pot; we need to stretch our roots to grow and thrive.
No matter where one is in life, it’s a season that will only last a little while as we grow and change. Take time to enjoy each season with its joys and challenges. Take the learnings to prepare for what comes next.
Bloom and be mindful of the blessings all around.