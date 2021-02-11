In Focus ... with PDPW

Warning; this blog was written with cold, chapped hands!
We’ve all been there. A crisp winter morning in Wisconsin looks beautiful … until I reach the barn to find a frozen pipe, struggle with a new calf who doesn’t want to take a bottle, and then deal with all the other daily tasks that are more difficult in cold weather. Soon I’m wondering why the heck I made the choice to be a dairy farmer. There are much warmer, drier and more secure ways to make a living.
I have those days when it’s easy to focus on what’s going wrong, especially when Mother Nature is making a challenging situation worse. It takes a lot of effort to remember to look at the work each day as a choice and not just a chore.
Why a choice? Farming is a calling to care for the land and our animals, and to produce nutritious food for our families, neighbors and the world. It’s not a decision any of us make lightly; we are fortunate to have the opportunity to do this work.
Even the jobs we often refer to as “chores” are carefully planned to ensure we’re as efficient and productive as possible. All the time and resources we spend working with nutritionists, veterinarians and other consultants to plan the best ration is a waste if we don’t take the time to follow protocols, mix rations and feed animals with care.
By adjusting how we view every task on the farm – from just another box to check off a to-do list to an important link in the chain that helps fulfill our mission as a dairy producer – we’re able to view those everyday chores through a different lens.
Another strategy is to ask ourselves whether we’re approaching responsibilities with an attitude of “Do I seriously have to do this?” rather than “Am I grateful to do this?” Even the most annoying tasks are manageable when they’re viewed as one small piece of a broader goal.
And remember that “this, too, shall pass.” Every Wisconsin winter starts feeling interminably cold and long this time of year. But daylight hours are noticeably growing longer. Winter always ends and brings with it the hope and promise of spring.
The frozen pipe will be fixed and we’ll have the opportunity to look around at a barn full of warm, contented animals – or a parlor full of productive cows – and remember once again why this profession of ours is so rewarding. The most stubborn of newborn calves eventually learns to drink. It gives us the chance to appreciate the whole pen of strong, healthy calves with such promise of potential.
Even on the most difficult days, dairy farming is a calling and a choice. We’re blessed to spend our days working with animals and the land, and to produce a nutritious and delicious food supply for our neighbors and people around the world.
Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin; email smayer@pdpw.org to contact her. Visit pdpw.org for more information.