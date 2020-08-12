If someone asked you to describe yourself and your dairy business, would the word “courageous” be on your list? I’d argue that for any dairy farmer it’s at the top of that list.
When we think about courage we often think first about heroic actions like those in books or movies, or that we hear about from rescue missions and military engagements. As dairy producers we are each making courageous decisions every day; we just do them without realizing their magnitude. And we typically do them without expecting recognition or medals.
Courage develops early. Think about the first few years of a child’s life. In the weeks and months when they first learn to stand up, despite wobbly legs and falling down repeatedly, they inevitably take those first wavering steps. Their persistence is remarkable – though they probably don’t view their attempts as either remarkable or courageous. They are simply driven by an innate curiosity to move forward. But that inherent drive requires them to use their muscles in a new and different way so they keep trying – and their efforts are eventually rewarded by learning to walk and run.
For me learning to ride a bike was both exciting and terrifying. It required all the courage I could muster. My older brother “taught” me to ride a bike. Like many other things I learned on the farm, bike riding wasn’t something he taught me slowly. In our family, when we were ready to leave the training wheels behind, my dad would bring the old metal bike out of the grainery – the one with metal rims instead of tires – and my brother would set me at the hill and say he would hold on.
Being able to ride a bike was important because it was my way to try to keep up with my older brother and sister. I was only 4 or 5 but I learned that if I kept pedaling I could stay upright and keep my balance. It wasn’t easy though. Mom finally took dad’s old work socks and cut out the toes so I could pull them up over my knees as kneepads. I still have scars on my elbows from that summer.
Riding a bike was a childhood milestone for me. As an adult I have a different perspective on courage and the lessons that milestones teach us. We all have milestones in our personal and professional lives, and from life on our farms. Thankfully most of us have mentors, advisers and partners who are more patient than my brother was to help us along the way.
Just like cows are creatures of habit, we can fall into a routine of doing things the same way day after day and year after year. Sometimes we’re jolted uncomfortably from our habits by external events like the current COVID-19 pandemic. It takes courage to address those challenges and take the next step in our business plans or to try something new.
It’s taken an entirely new level of courage for many of us in the dairy industry to keep moving forward during the past few years. It seems like every day we face obstacles; sometimes we’re not even sure we can push through but we manage. Some days are awful but the next morning gives us confidence to keep moving. Through it all I know God will give us enough light to take the next step and pedal over the next challenge.
Navigating in the dairy business the past few months has reminded me more than once of my first few days on that old metal bike. And yet there’s a silver lining to the pain of the COVID-19 experience; it has taught us new things about our world, business and selves.
Through it all remember that one of the most important displays of courage is taking time out of your own day to offer encouragement and support to fellow farmers. That might not seem courageous but to the one who’s feeling low and defeated, a kind gesture from someone else is a beacon of light in a storm – a drink of water in the desert. Ironically giving that kind of gift strengthens the giver as much as it helps the receiver. That’s why it’s more blessed to give than to receive.
What can you do to lift up or provide a little extra strength to someone on your team? Or to someone in your family? Or to a partner in the dairy community?
Everyday acts of courage will keep us moving, strengthen our motivation and bolster our industry. Despite challenging times we’ll be better equipped to take advantage of opportunities in the future.