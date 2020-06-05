“The world has changed.”
During the past few months we’ve seen evidence of that phrase in many ways. I agree the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our society, economy and families in ways that will change how we live our lives for a long time to come.
But if it were up to me I’d make an adjustment to that statement.
“The world we have created has changed.”
Despite the confusion and chaos around us, the sun still rises and sets each day. Flowers are still blooming, calves and kittens are still arriving, and the lawn still needs mowing. The natural world continues on its course even while many of us feel suspended in a state of uncertainty.
Once I wrapped my head around the concept that the world created for me isn’t ending –rather it’s the way I’ll need to do things that’s changed – it’s been easier for me to adapt and adjust. Some of us are planners and have a carefully laid-out road map – high school, college, marriage, children, careers and/or farm plans. That road map is something we’ve created for ourselves. When something from left field disrupts the plan we’ve constructed it shakes us into the realization that what we’re doing in this world isn’t just about us.
Life is full of surprises and bumps in the road. But the COVID-19 pandemic has been totally unprecedented in its speed, intensity and impact – casting its blow on the entire globe at almost the same time.
As farmers we’re feeling the imbalance more sharply than ever. We attempt to adjust our operations to manage markets and supply chains that have turned upside down. But we need to do that within the parameters of the natural world. Cows are still producing milk, crops still need to be planted and animals still need to be processed for the food supply. Along with everyone in the food system, we’re making adjustments as best we can. It’s been painful and challenging.
We are also grieving in more-personal ways. Some are grieving the losses or illnesses of loved ones, or of the cancelation or postponement of celebrations such as graduations and weddings. And many more are disappointed to the core at what we had anticipated would finally be a season of financial turnaround in the dairy industry.
Despite all the gloom, we’re seeing some positives from the unwelcome disruption – including more time with our families and incredible acts of generosity in our communities. Through the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Partnership we’ve seen milk bottled and distributed through the Hunger Task Force – milk that would have otherwise been dumped. Programs across the country have united to support essential workers and aid those in need.
There will also be unexpected business and personal opportunities as a result of the crisis. We may be able to fill a need in our community or industry, or be a resource for someone else. We just need the courage to step through the door when it opens.
The pandemic will shape us and change us in ways we can’t yet imagine. Taking time to remember that we are all put on this earth to care for one another will help us keep moving forward one day – and sometimes one hour – at a time.
Dairy farming is not for the faint of heart. It takes courage to manage a business as unpredictable as a dairy. Each and every day dairy producers gamble in the face of all odds. Weather and a complex interconnected biological system can be formidable foes. Typical dairy producers accept risks others would agonize about. They plan for uncertainty, accept Mother Nature’s mood swings and keep putting one foot in front of the other. That’s because they absolutely love the work they do with their roles as caretakers and providers.
In spite of 2019’s crop struggles we looked forward to planting this year’s crop. That’s because God instilled within us optimism, courage and resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed a lot of our immediate surroundings, but it can’t change who we are.
It’ll take more than a virus to change the seasons of the year, the hours of each sunset or the beauty we see in the beginning of each day. It’s true the world as we knew it may have changed, but the world God created for us – and created us for — remains alive and brimming with potential.
Hold on to what is absolute. The world that was created for us remains unchanged. Each day the sun rises, the sun sets. Each day we are called to be faithful, to be strong and to serve God by serving His people.