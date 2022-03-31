Individuals compete at wool contest

Individuals from Wisconsin recently competed in the national Make It With Wool competition. Seventy-nine contestants from 28 states competed in four age divisions -- junior, senior, adult and fashion-apparel design.
Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle participated in the junior category. Colwell constructed a three-piece ensemble consisting of a periwinkle blue and plaid reversible jacket, gray pants and cream Italian wool top. Marissa Sanchez of California won the junior division with her houndstooth-lined coat and apple green sleeveless dress.
Kimberly Westenberg of Watertown participated in the senior category. Westenberg’s plum-colored coat featured machine embroidery on the yoke with Swarovski crystals. Whitney Black of Utah won the senior division with her black lined coat and tan dress with flounce hem and sleeves.
Wisconsin’s adult representative, Becky Piette from Rothschild, was awarded first runner up with her three-piece tailored suit including a jade green jacket, a herringbone vest and three-pocket jeans. Kim Vogley of Washington won the adult division with her two-piece ivory dress and coat.
In the fashion-apparel design division, Maria Olsson of Mt. Mary University in Milwaukee won the division for college students majoring in fashion or apparel design. Her emerald green dress featured removable sleeves.
Additional prizes were awarded for handwork, needlework, outstanding use of mohair, machine embroidery and exemplary construction.
Make It With Wool is a national competition that starts at the state level. Contestants in the competition sew, knit, crochet, weave or felt their garments, which must be made from at least 60 percent wool fabric or yarn. State winners in the junior, senior and adult divisions advance to the national competition.
The Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition is held annually at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County Fair Park. The competition is open to any Wisconsin resident interested in fiber arts fashion and creative design using wool or wool-blend fabrics. Through personal creativity, contestants create sewn, knitted, crocheted, woven or felted garments and novelty items that promote the beauty and versatility of wool. Visit wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com for more information.