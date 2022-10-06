Initiative intends to transform systems

OPINION A team of Black, Indigenous, other people of color and allied leaders have announced “Growing Justice,” a new initiative that aims to raise $50 million in order to transform food systems in the United States. The fund is the first of its kind focused on equitable good-food procurement. Its goal is to prioritize the leadership and collaboration of people of color in the food value chain, from funders to farmers to distributors and food workers. Founding funders include The Rockefeller Foundation, the Native American Agriculture Fund, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Panta Rhea Foundation and the Clif Family Foundation.
The goal of the fund is to transform food systems through procurement practices that increase opportunities for farmers, food producers, organizations and social enterprises led by people of color in innovative and locally led ways. It will seek to improve access to good food, particularly for marginalized communities, by supporting partnerships and new approaches that will change how community institutions buy their food.
In the United States institutions spend about $120 billion on food annually but the benefits often don’t reach the farmers, fishers, food producers and distributors, and other food workers of color from the communities themselves. The fund aims to distribute $50 million during the next 10 years to community leaders committed to transforming those systems to be more just; $11 million has been pledged to date.
“With this joint effort, we hope to expand the purchasing power of key institutions, including grocers, schools and community food procurers such as The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations,” said Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund. “Nutritious foods cultivated in the Southwest are different from the foods that have sustained the tribes in the Pacific Northwest for generations. No one knows the needs of a community more than those that live within those communities. Therefore, The Native American Agriculture Fund, in conjunction with other founding funders, hopes these grants will increase local Tribal vendors and improve engagement of Tribal producers in the food-procurement system.”
Uniting under the belief that it’s past time for greater focus on equitable good-food procurement, the fund will promote health equity, racial equity, food justice, good food and economic justice, environmental sustainability and participatory grant-making. “Good food” is defined within those shared values as being affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate. It supports physical, economic and community health; regenerates, protects and respects natural resources and animals; and ensures that all people involved in the value chain live with dignity and freedom from oppression and exploitation.
“In terms of changing the food system and making it available to all – not just from the consumption standpoint but also from the enterprise standpoint – the system has to be more inclusive of (Black, Indigenous and other people of color) farmers and women, including in logistics, processing or anything that takes it from farm to table,” said Betti Wiggins, officer for the Office of School Nutrition, Houston Independent School District, who helped to contribute to the design of the fund. “Growing Justice will provide that opportunity with the training and support these individuals may need.”
Carla Thompson Payton, vice-president for program strategy for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, said, “Procurement is a powerful tool that can transform our food and farming systems. We are proud to collaborate with diverse funders and community partners to operationalize what good food can be for children, families and communities – while grounding our work in racial equity, community engagement and leadership development.”
Growing Justice’s work is driven by the wisdom and experience of food workers, farmers, and other producers and distributors across the food value chain. The fund was designed by field leaders from different demographic populations and geographies across the United States. The fund is guided by the collaboration of field leaders and funders working together in an advisory committee to determine grant-making strategy and decisions. The collaborative endeavor provides a unique opportunity for funders to work alongside and learn from stakeholders in the field who have dedicated their lives to providing good food and creating opportunities for economic prosperity. Visit growingjusticefund.org/who-we-are for a full list of community leaders and funders collaborating on the effort.
“The Fund is a major sea change in the way that philanthropy is shifting to include those most impacted by historic inequity in the development of flexible and holistic funding opportunities,” said Erika Allen of the Urban Growers Collective, Green ERA Educational NFP and Green Era Sustainability Partners, who participated in the design of the fund. “We are also building mutual understanding through the process of co-developing this national fund that has the flexibility and intelligence to be responsive to the needs of our communities.”
Growing Justice is working with its founding funders and other partners to identify and secure new funding to reach its $50 million goal, and to explore ways to expand opportunities for farmers, food producers and other Black, Indigenous and other people-of-color leaders in the food value chain to access federal, state and philanthropic funds.
“Today’s hunger crisis is another reminder we must transform our food systems,” said Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “By centering people of color’s interests across the food value chain, Growing Justice will increase access to good food while stimulating the kind of equitable economic growth that can make opportunity universal and sustainable.”
Growing Justice aims to release its first Funding Opportunity Announcement later this fall. Growing Justice: The Fund for Equitable Good Food Procurement is administered by the Amalgamated Foundation, an independent nonprofit public charity.
Visit growingjusticefund.org for more information.