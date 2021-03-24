Innovation nothing new in Wisconsin

MENOMINEE NATION, Wis. – Wisconsin has been a hotbed of agricultural innovation. Farmers here have often been quick to adopt new practices to improve fertility and increase crop yields. Since European settlement, and especially in the past century, practices like crop rotation, soil amendment, fertilization, irrigation, seed selection, agroforestry and even the use of biochar have been studied or adopted.
But as Mark Twain is said to have quipped, “The ancients have stolen all of our best ideas.”
Agriculture is often looked upon as the foundation of civilization. In school many of us were taught that truly advanced cultures perfected agricultural methods used to support society. Many of us were also taught that before European settlement, agriculture in North America was unsophisticated – maybe a haphazard supplement to hunting and gathering. It was also widely accepted that people living in mature forests existing before European settlement could not and did not farm.
It turns out that 1,000 years before the first European settlers arrived in Wisconsin the ancestors of the people of the Menominee Nation along Wolf River were engaged in agriculture. Evidence can still be readily seen on the forest floor where large areas were intensively farmed.
There’s a part of the north woods that’s easily discernible as being unusually lush, even from outer space. Satellite photographs of northern Wisconsin show clearly the boundaries of Menominee County, most of which is also the Menominee Reservation. The forest there is so lush because it’s part of the traditional lands of the Menominee Nation. It’s managed by present-day Menominee using traditional sustainable-management practices.
In recent decades there’s been a realization that ancient cultures had advancements in science, math and agriculture. Until recently present-day descendants of early Menominee farmers have not been asked what they know. Many Native American cultures record and pass down history orally. Had early settlers studied what the Menominee people were doing, or respectfully asked them, agricultural methods used by settlers may have been advanced by at least decades – maybe centuries.
The College of the Menominee Nation sponsored a recent virtual conference about traditional sustainable-agricultural practices on ancestral lands located on the Menominee Reservation near Keshina, Wisconsin. The free conference, entitled “Menominee Agricultural Practices, Historical Perceptions and Late Prehistoric Reality” includes presentations regarding traditional Menominee agricultural practices, archeological projects and findings, cultural-resource protection, community farming, gardening and food sovereignty.
David Overstreet, an archeologist for the Menominee Tribe, said raised fields or garden beds constructed by native people on what is now the Menominee Reservation date back as far as 1000 AD. Cultivation of various crops, including maize, was documented in the 1800s and later.
There’s also archeological evidence that Menominee farmers rotated crops, mixed and fertilized soil, selected seeds for various crops and adopted practices that mimicked the way forests in the area grew – a form of agroforestry. Further evidence also indicates the Menominee farmers used biochar to boost crop production in less-fertile soils. One can conclude that Menominee farmers used advanced and complex agricultural practices in Wisconsin at least 1,000 years ago. Those practices persisted into the 20th century.
But farming isn’t limited to the ancestors of the Menominee. Currently there is active agriculture and a renewed interest in traditional practices. Frank Kutka is a sustainable-agriculture professor at the College of the Menominee Nation. He said there are ongoing garden and food-sovereignty projects on the Menominee Reservation. A new degree program and new academic offerings in sustainable agriculture are planned for this calendar year.
“We really try to get our students engaged,” he said.
Upcoming projects include “Garden in a Box,” which will engage youth in no-till gardening and a survey of edible plant species on the Menominee Reservation. It will relate forest-community types with the abundance of edible plants of cultural importance.
Wisconsin has been a hotbed of agricultural innovation for about 1,000 years. Indeed nothing is new under the sun.
Visit www.menominee.edu/news2.aspx?id=2015 to register to see all the conference presentations. Visit www.menominee.edu and www.menominee-nsn.gov for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.