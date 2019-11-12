OPINION Let there be no doubt – climate change is a real, immediate and growing threat to national security, public health and our economy. But this past week the Trump administration decided to turn our back on the rest of the world by starting the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.
That failure to lead will isolate us from the 197 nations working together to address climate change by participating in the Paris Agreement. We will be left out and left behind. With that decision our country loses the opportunity to show the world what American leadership looks like.
The longer we fail to act, the more costly climate change will be. The United States must show strong leadership, reaffirm our commitment to future generations and take action to address the challenge. That’s why I joined my colleagues in introducing a bipartisan Senate Resolution calling for U.S. support to remain in the Paris Agreement.
If we withdraw, our economy and our small businesses will miss out on vital investment and job opportunities while the rest of the world moves forward with trillions of dollars of investment in resilient infrastructure, reduced-carbon energy, sustainable agriculture and new technologies. I refuse to sit on the sidelines. And it’s now to all of us to embrace the moral responsibility we all share. When leadership fails to lead, all of us need to do our part to make a difference. It’s now or never and we can’t accept never from this president. We must take action now.
Join me in taking action by engaging with your social media networks and by calling Congress at 202-224-3121 to demand the United States remain in the Paris Climate Agreement. I’m not giving up so I hope you will join me in continuing our work together to confront the problem of climate change. Let’s keep our promise to leave the next generation a safer and healthier world.