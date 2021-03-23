Joseph Martin Rose – Moka’ang Giizis-Rising Sun – travels on

Joseph Martin Rose – Moka’ang Giizis-Rising Sun – began his spiritual journey to the land of everlasting happiness Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. He died from COVID complications.
A member of the Three Fires Midewiwin, Grand Medicine Lodge, “Joe Sr.” was a teacher, culture keeper, pipe carrier and treasure to his community. Throughout his life Rising Sun was a shining beacon for environmental justice. He was known to fight for what he believed in and for what was right. As an environmental-rights activist, he traveled great distances to speak in opposition to any potential environmental threat to air or water quality that would negatively affect the waters of Lake Superior, the Kakagon-Bad River Watershed or Mashkiiziibii – the Bad River Reservation.
Joe was born to his earthly life April 24, 1935, to Carl Rose Sr. and Mary “Dolly” (Jackson) Rose in Oklahoma. When his father volunteered to repair naval ships in Alaska during the Second World War, Dolly moved her family back to Bad River.
“It was a time of kerosene lamps, outhouses and wood heat,” Joe liked to tell people.
He grew particularly close to his grandfather, Dan Jackson, whom he credited with teaching him about plants and medicines. His grandfather instilled in him a deep respect and strong appreciation for the natural world. It was an appreciation he would pass on to thousands of young people during the course of his life.
Joe attended DePadua High School in Ashland, Wisconsin, where he played nose tackle on the football team, wrestled and sang in the school choir. His athleticism earned him a scholarship to Northland College, where he played football his freshman year. He majored in biology and secondary education. He stayed a fifth year at Northland in order to earn a certification to teach high-school science and math.
After graduation he spent the next 10 years teaching in South Dakota at schools in New Underwood and Piedmont, and in Gillette, Wyoming, while coaching football, basketball, and wrestling. With the help of his parents he raised two children as a single parent, taught full-time, and earned a master’s degree in Guidance Counseling from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
His indomitable spirit brought him in 1970 back to Bad River, where he became homeschool coordinator and guidance counselor at Ashland High School. As an advocate for Bad River children, he taught them Native American arts and crafts as well as offered courses about culture. That experience prepared him for his next job, developing a Native American Studies Program for Northland College. As its inaugural director, he created a culture-based curriculum that emphasized the connection Ojibwe people have with Lake Superior and environmental stewardship. His experiential-learning courses were memorable for birch-bark canoes, ceremonial lodges and a round house his students created.
Those courses inspired the Traditional Ways Gathering, an annual summer event he helped create that celebrated flint-knapping, basket-making, beading and other skills central to Ojibwe lifeways. He formed a relationship with the Northern Great Lakes Visitor’s Center in Ashland, and curated its exhibits on Lake Superior tribal history and culture. He was a willing participant in the annual Bad River Tribal Youth Media workshops, conducting nearly two-dozen interviews. He never refused an opportunity to share his knowledge with young people. His work has been featured in Agri-View.
Joe and others from the six Lake Superior Ojibwe bands from 1988 to 1990 defended Ojibwe treaty rights by actively exercising their right to spearfish in the lakes of the ceded territory. He fought in 1992 against a proposed large-scale garbage incinerator in Ashland, and against a proposed oil- and gas-test well in Bayfield County. He was one of the strongest voices in the fight against the proposed Gogebic Taconite mine and a leading opponent in the efforts to have Enbridge Line 5 decommissioned. He worked within the tribe as a representative of Bad River to the Voigt Task Force, as an Ashland County Board member, and as a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Greens and the Chequamegon Alliance for Sustainability. He was a true son and lifelong protector of Gitchi Gami.
Joe leaves behind his daughter, Mary Jo Rose, and son, Joe Dan (Jackie) Rose; five grandchildren, Peter John Halfaday, Francine Halfaday, Cory Tutor, Brandon Tutor and Jackson Rose; his brother, Carl Rose Jr; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and many friends – all of whom he referred to as “a close, good friend of mine.”
Joe leaves a legacy of environmental justice. His willingness to educate younger members of the tribe about their obligations as stewards of the land created a blueprint for defending Bad River’s way of life and ensuring that the community will survive and thrive.
A walk-through visitation was held beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Bad River Community Center. Private family services and interment were held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. When pandemic restrictions lift a public celebration of Joe’s life will be held later this year.
