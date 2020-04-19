About every three days a child dies in an agricultural-related incident. And each day at least 33 children are seriously injured, according to the 2020 Childhood Agricultural Injuries Fact Sheet compiled by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
- The most common sources of fatalities involved transportation at 47 percent, which includes tractors and all-terrain vehicles, and contact with machinery at 20 percent.
- From 2001 to 2015, 48 percent of all fatal occupational injuries to young workers occurred in agriculture.
- Since 2009 youth-worker fatalities in agriculture have exceeded all other industries combined.
- Young workers are nearly eight times more likely to be fatally injured in agriculture compared to all other industries combined.
“There is no central database on childhood agricultural injuries,” said Barbara Lee, director of the National Children’s Center. “In putting together this fact sheet we draw upon the best available data from a variety of sources.”
Visit www.cultivatesafety.org for information and resources to prevent child agricultural injuries. Visit marshfieldresearch.org for more information.