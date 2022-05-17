Keep personal items personal

As a young girl I was privileged to spend a week or more every summer with my maternal grandparents in the late 1950s and early 1960s. My grandparents had just sold the farm and built a new ranch home about 3 miles away on a large lot containing many mature trees.
On wash day Grandma would gather the wash from the clothes chute and sort it on the basement floor. Clothing was separated by color – whites or lights and darks – and by degree of soiling. Whites and lights were washed first when the water was hottest and cleanest, followed by darks, with really dirty clothing washed last.
Then began the process of washing; each load had a turn in her wringer washer filled with detergent-infused hot water. Some dirtier loads required a longer exposure to the agitator in the wash water to be cleaned. When an adequate amount of time for each load in the washer had elapsed, the clothing was passed through the wringer to squeeze out the water. It would then descend into the rinse tub just below the wringer on the other side of the washer. Grandma always needed to be careful not to catch her fingers in the wringer, and that the wash didn’t come back through the ringer from behind. That would cause a wound-up mess requiring a lot of time to undo. There was a science to the process.
As the next load was washing the first load was rinsed by hand in the rinse tub to remove any suds, It was then sent through the moveable wringer once again into a final rinse tub, which contained water infused with liquid bluing to make the whites whiter-looking and lights brighter. After being rinsed again by hand, the clothing was sent through the wringer one last time to squeeze out all the water. That time the wash fell into a waiting wash basket to be carried up the steps to the beckoning wash lines in the back yard.
Every wash day Grandma would take her cotton wash line outside to the backyard and unwind it coil by coil. She secured it first to an anchor tree, then stretched it from tree to tree as far as needed for the volume of wash it needed to hold. She’d then anchor it once again at the end. Sometimes the trees employed changed, depending upon the wind direction for that day; wash that caught the wind dried faster and fluffier. If the length between the trees was long, a forked brace standing on the ground was utilized mid-span to keep the wet wash-laden line from bowing down to the ground. She didn’t want the wash to become dirty again.
There was a science to hanging wash. Each piece of wash was hung up by clothes pins to the wash line. Though most of the smaller pieces of wash were secured by two clothes pins, sheets were a washline-hanging special event. She needed to be skilled to hang sheets without ever letting them touch the dirty ground. And sheets required at least four pins each – more if it was a really windy day.
And then there were the unmentionables – underwear. In those days rural people were modest; underwear was not something to be displayed for the entire world to see. It guarded a person’s private parts not meant to be revealed to stranger eyes. All underwear was white – unless some other colored garment in the same wash load “bled” to dye them a different hue. So their eye-catching pure color needed to be hidden out of sight.
When it came time to hang underwear on the line to dry, it was critically important to strategically place them where no one could see them from the road or the neighbor’s house. The motto of modesty and humility in those days was, “Never, never, never hang your underwear on the front line.” The same goes for telling everyone everything about a person’s life; some of the more soiled things from one’s past were meant to be meant for God alone. Maybe it wouldn’t be the worst thing if we returned to some of those same virtues in our time, as well as teaching our children and grandchildren the old ways that caused us to prosper.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.