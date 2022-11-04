La Niña continues for third year

This year La Niña returns for the third-consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s recent U.S. Winter Outlook by the Climate Prediction Center – a division of the National Weather Service.
Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.
“The hardworking forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center produce timely and accurate seasonal outlooks and short-term forecasts year-round,” said Michael Farrar, director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction. “NOAA’s new supercomputers are enabling us to develop even-better more-detailed forecast capabilities, which we’ll be rolling out in the coming years.”
NOAA forecasters, in collaboration with the National Integrated Drought Information System, continue to monitor extreme, ongoing drought conditions that have persisted in the western U.S. since late 2020 – as well as in parts of the central United States where historic low-water conditions are currently present.
“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59 percent of the country, but parts of the western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest-hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”
Widespread extreme drought continues to persist across much of the West, the Great Basin, and the central-to-southern Great Plains. Drought is expected to impact the middle and lower Mississippi Valley this winter. Drought development is expected to occur across the south-central and southeastern United States, while drought conditions are expected to improve across the northwestern United States during the coming months.
The U.S. Winter Outlook 2022-2023 map for temperature shows the greatest chances for warmer-than-average conditions in western Alaska, and the Central Great Basin and the Southwest extending through the Southern Plains. Warmer-than-average temperatures are also favored in the Southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic coast.
Colder-than-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle.
The 2022-2023 U.S. Winter Outlook map for precipitation shows wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast.
The remainder of the United States falls into the category of equal chances for colder-than-average, near-average or warmer-than-average seasonal total precipitation.
Seasonal outlooks help communities prepare for what's likely to come in the months ahead and minimize weather’s impacts on lives and livelihoods. Resources such as drought.gov and climate.gov provide comprehensive tools to better understand and plan for climate-driven hazards. Empowering people with actionable forecasts, seasonal predictions and winter weather safety tips is key to NOAA’s effort to build a more-Weather- and Climate-Ready Nation.
Visit www.youtube.com and search for "NOAA winter outlook" to see a video of this winter's outlook.