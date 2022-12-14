La Niña winter weather continues

Doug Kluck
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
La Niña has been rolling along in the tropical Pacific for many months, and our third La Niña winter in a row is underway. La Niña is the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate pattern. The current forecast is for La Niña to continue into the winter, with 50-50 chances for La Niña and neutral in the January-March average.
The sea-surface temperature in the tropical Pacific is still well within La Niña territory, at about 0.9 degrees Centigrade cooler than the long-term average in November. That anomaly – the difference from the long-term average – has been gradually warming during the past few months since reaching -1.1 degrees Centigrade in September.
Forecasters are confident that La Niña will continue in the short term, followed by a transition to neutral conditions. The exact timing of the transition is not clear, with equal chances of both La Niña and neutral for the January-March average. But confidence that La Niña will have exited by the February-April period is good with a 71 percent chance of neutral. This forecast indicates we can expect La Niña to influence our winter climate conditions this year.
Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov for more information.
Doug Kluck is the National Centers for Environmental Information's climate-services director for the Central Region. He works across 14 states from the Great Lakes to the Rocky Mountains. He's worked with NOAA since 1992, first with the National Weather Service as a weather and river forecaster, then as a regional hydrologist and climatologist.
Key Points
• Extreme-rainfall events have increased during the past century, and those trends are expected to continue. Combined with land-cover changes, increased precipitation has and likely will continue to lead to flooding, erosion and declining water quality – and negative impacts on transportation, agriculture, human health and infrastructure.
• In the next few decades, longer growing seasons and increasing carbon dioxide levels will increase yields of some crops; those benefits will be progressively offset by extreme-weather events. In the long term, the combined stresses associated with climate change are expected to decrease agricultural productivity.
• The composition of forests in the Great Lakes is changing as the climate warms. Many tree species are shifting northward, with more southerly varieties replacing them. Many iconic north-wood tree species will lose their advantage and be slowly replaced during the next century.
• Increased heat-wave intensity and frequency, increased humidity, degraded air quality, reduced water quality and change in vector-borne disease patterns will increase public-health risks.
• The Great Lakes region has an extremely-energy-intensive economy, with per capita emissions of greenhouse gases more than 20 percent more than the national average. The region also has a large and increasingly utilized potential to reduce emissions that cause climate change.
• Climate change will exacerbate a range of risks to the Great Lakes, including changes in the range and distribution of some species, increases in invasive species and harmful blooms of algae, and declines in beach health.
• Ice-cover declines will lengthen the commercial navigation season.
• At-risk communities in the Great Lakes are becoming more vulnerable to climate-change impacts such as flooding, drought and increases in urban heat islands. Tribal nations are especially vulnerable because of their reliance on threatened natural resources for their cultural, subsistence and economic needs. Integrating climate adaptation into planning processes offers an opportunity to better manage climate risks. Developing knowledge for decision-making in cooperation with vulnerable communities and tribal nations will help to build adaptive capacity and increase resilience.
