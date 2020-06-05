The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Marketing Service has released an upgraded version of its Agricultural Transportation Open Data Platform. The free tool, now called AgTransport 2.0 for short, was first introduced in June 2019. It assists USDA customers in making data-driven decisions about transporting agricultural goods domestically and internationally.
The platform’s interactive format allows customers to view, access and download data related to several transportation reports, including the weekly Grain Transportation Report. It’s an alternative to static PDFs and Excel versions of USDA data on the transportation of agricultural products by rail, truck, barge and ocean.
The USDA’s transportation-data reports inform the business of 30,000 subscribers, including farmers, commodity analysts, elevator operators, shippers and other stakeholders. AgTransport 2.0 – with its improved customer experience – will further enhance a customer’s relationship with the data, according to the agency.
There are several upgrades to the platform.
- rail dashboard with expanded data, maps, and analysis featuring 14 years of Surface Transportation Board Public Waybill data in an easy-to-use accessible format
- ethanol-transportation dashboard
- dashboard for selected grain-price and basis data
- ocean-vessel fleet data for bulk and container shipments
- digitized ocean-port profiles
- digitized and updated modal-share dataset for transportation of U.S. grains
- short videos, including an overview video about AgTransport 2.0 and two instructional videos on integrating data with Tableau and Excel
The USDA will continue to look for ways to expand and improve the offerings on AgTransport 2.0 to ensure its data are accessible, easily conceptualized and acted on, helping customers optimize their decision-making on how to deliver food efficiently and economically.
Visit agtransport.usda.gov for more information.