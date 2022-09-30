Learn how to help others in trouble

COMET™ is a short two-hour program offered by University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension educators for agricultural and rural communities in Wisconsin. COMET stands for “Changing Our Mental and Emotional Trajectory.” The program can be offered in-person as a standalone workshop, attached to a larger conference or on a virtual platform. The maximum number of participants for any of the formats is 30.
The program is a gentle introduction to supporting friends and neighbors who are in a vulnerable space, to help them shift their mental-health trajectory back to a place of wellness and away from the path of a mental-health crisis. The program was developed by the High Plains Research Network Community Advisory Council, specifically for rural communities.
Observation is a skill that many farmers may not realize they have. It’s ingrained in their daily work lives. From noticing a sick animal before it has a fever to an early sign of insects on a crop, those early observations can lead to early treatment and better outcomes. Farmers can use that same skill to notice when friends, family, neighbors or employees are not themselves.
COMET™ helps people take the next step after noticing someone might be struggling. It empowers friends and neighbors to be more prepared to support mental-health needs of others – especially before a crisis. The training empowers people to feel comfortable initiating a supportive but potentially emotional conversation using a conversational seven-question guide. It provides an easy way to start a conversation, teaches one how to exit the conversation in a supportive way and offers resources to share with others if they need more than a listening ear.
Multiple challenges face rural communities in accessing mental health. Existing resources and trainings often focus on crisis needs and immediate suicide risk. But many people suffer from distress and moderate depression or anxiety – sometimes acutely and sometimes undiagnosed – that significantly impact health and well-being. COMET™ fills the gap in resources for people in that vulnerable space; it aims to prevent crisis.
People are also reading…
UW-Extension is partnering with Farm Well Wisconsin and the High Plains Research Network Community Advisory Council to offer the training to rural and farming communities in Wisconsin. According to the council, community members have reported that COMET training increases the likelihood of them engaging others in mental-health conversations to support social connection and reduce the risk for a mental-health crisis.
There are several UW-Extension staff and community partners providing the training across the state. Visit bit.ly/COMEThelp to register.
12:30-2:30 Oct. 7 – Live online training via Zoom platform – no cost to participants. Instructors for this session are Bev Doll, human-development and relationships educator in Grant County, and Bridget Mouchon, health and wellbeing educator for Green and Lafayette counties.
12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 – Live online training via Zoom platform – no cost to participants. Instructors for this session are Amanda Griswold, human-development and relationships educator in Crawford County, and Carolyn Ihde, agriculture educator for Crawford and Richland counties.
12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 – Live online training via Zoom platform – no cost to participants. Instructors for this session are Joy Kirkpatrick, farm-succession outreach specialist, and Stef Morrill, executive director of non-profit organization River Valley Commons.
This educational program is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network funding.
Contact joy.kirkpatrick@wisc.edu or 608-263-3485 for more information, or to request either in-person or virtual training for an organization.