Learn to digest without sourness

Both the prophet Ezekiel in the Old Testament and the apostle John in the book of Revelation are handed scrolls to eat. Each scroll represents the Word of God. It’s sweet to the taste, like honey; both Ezekiel and John confirm that. But John is cautioned that once that scroll he’d eaten hit his stomach it would become sour or bitter.
A sour stomach like acidosis or acid indigestion these days can be neutralized with a bit of baking soda in water. But when it’s the Word of God that makes one’s stomach sour, maybe it wasn’t “chewed” long enough or well enough to take in the nutrients it has for life.
To chew on the Word of God, read it, mull it over, check key words for their meanings, read it in multiple translations, consider references – study Bibles have a center reference column on each page that will refer one to other passages with similar or related content – and consider what scholars say about that passage.
Ask the Holy Spirit to show what that portion of the Word of God means for life. That’s the Holy Spirit’s job description, to show us what the Father and the Son have to say, to guide us into all truth – John 16:13. The Holy Spirit was the author of the Bible, inspiring the authors to write the books found in the Bible. That would make the Holy Spirit the ultimate authority on scripture.
There’s another possible source of sour stomach. Maybe one has read the Word of God and listened to it, but perhaps didn’t want to hear what it has to say. It’s possible that what has been read and heard about how to live a life is not the way it’s being lived.
There’s a likelihood that a person has misinterpreted what has been read, like I misunderstood Psalm 23 – about the Lord being my shepherd, a shepherd I didn’t want. But the real meaning is that I wouldn’t lack for anything if He is my shepherd. How did that become twisted in my brain?
There’s an enemy of our souls in the Bible called Satan, the devil, the accuser, the prince of the power of the air and waves. All those names define how he operates to cause us to wander off the track God desires us to be on. He will twist the Word of God to cause us to be offended by what we read. He will try to convince us that none of what is in the Bible is true; it’s just stories like fiction that don’t pertain to our lives. Nothing could be farther from the truth!
God’s Word transcends time. It’s true and functional in all generations. Sometimes we need a more-modern translation of some archaic language in order to understand. Sometimes we need to do some searching in our lives to determine whether we’re following the Instruction Book God provided to us. At any rate if we have a sour stomach from “eating” the Word of God maybe we need to neutralize that acid with greater understanding and a bit of introspection – so the nutrients in the Word can feed us and heal us and grow us into what God intends for us to be.
