Spring cleaning was not a big event in my parents’ farmhouse. It just came after winter cleaning. In the era I grew up in, many homes – including ours – were remodeled with false ceilings, dark paneling over plaster, and wall-to-wall shag carpeting in amazing colors and patterns. Wood stoves had been removed and replaced with oil forced-air furnaces that came on about the time we were frozen – and went off about the time we started to thaw. Things didn’t really change much until the energy crisis and the oil embargo in the 1970s.
The energy crisis brought back wood stoves, along with the inside dirt from wood carried in and ash carried out. Then dark paneling and drop ceilings went out of vogue and were removed. Gaudy shag carpet was pulled up and wood floors came back into style. And so the farmhouse my wife and I live in has wood floors and area rugs.
As a kid on the farm I had inside chores and outside chores. Pushing my grandmother’s ancient heavy Kirby vacuum cleaner over shag rugs was one of my chores. We still vacuum our area rugs, but they never seem to be really clean. Our dog, Red, claims this is because we burn wood. My wife and I believe there are multiple reasons why our rugs never seem really clean.
We are constantly heating our home during the winter months. The relative humidity of the air inside is low. We have static electricity to the point we need to be careful not to leave the house with stray socks stuck to us. The static also causes a lot of hair to cling to our clothing. Red says this is because we burn wood.
The static also helps dirt cling to and nest in our area rugs. That electrified filth doesn’t come out by vacuum or shampoo. But a few years ago we heard of a way to clean our area rugs that seemed preposterous. The idea was to use snow. My wife, Cindy, insisted we try it in spite of my protests. As is nearly always the case, she was right; it really does work. It works better than any other technique we have found.
We live on the Wisconsin shore of Lake Superior; most winters we have snow. When the snow has a firm crust on it we roll up our large area rugs, carry them outside and unroll them onto the snow crust. We move the rugs across the crusty surface of the snow. They can be moved in a circular pattern by pulling the corners one after another toward us. Or we can hitch a person to each leading corner and pull the rug forward on the crust, reversing direction after a few feet. For small rugs we pull the rug back and forth over the snow crust.
Run a freshly vacuumed rug over the snow crust to be amazed, and maybe somewhat disgusted, at the amount of dirt that’s left on the snow. The snow not only scrapes off any dirt on the surface of rug, it also causes a release of dirt held within the fibers of the rug. When finished, shake off any loose snow, let the rugs air out in the cold and then put them back in place.
Rugs can be cleaned with that method with no chemicals and no appliances. A little elbow grease is all that’s needed, which is found in abundance in most farmhouses.