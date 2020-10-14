Summer has ended. Sunrise has shifted in our orchard farther toward the south. Sunset is now in my eyes when cooking supper on late afternoons. The cool nights are turning into glorious afternoon warmth. These are beautiful days when I can do work without stinging sweat dripping into my eyes and needing to change my soaked T-shirt at lunch.
There were a few days this year when working in the day’s heat should’ve been optional. We have few choices in our profession for a day off, or even just an afternoon. It’s been six years since Richard and I last went fishing. Because there is little time or money for excursions, we take scenic routes to buy supplies and parts. We talk about the natural surroundings as we travel, noting habitats and bird species. Between back-road adventures we mark the coming of seasons on our farm.
As fall arrives I delight in the maturity of garden produce. Potatoes and onions have been dug, and are packed away in the basement. My cellar pantry is stocked against the long winter. The cool air boasts of sweet pickles made in the past week. Upstairs the scent of spaghetti sauce simmering on the stove is heavenly. Our grandchildren have told me that it’s better than store-bought brands. Spaghetti for supper is the No. 1 request for sleepovers. That’s all the endorsement I need.
There’s a Wolf River apple tree in our orchard that has just started to drop its first fruit. While toiling in the garden one afternoon my husband brought me a taste. Rubbing it clean, it turned shiny and red. The skin was crisp and the pulp soft with flesh of the purest white. It possessed a tang so nice to someone so thirsty from gardening. Ah fall!
We’ve been preparing for harvest. We’ve changed the sprockets and chains on the grain drill, and rewired a gravity wagon’s lights. A sense of urgency will overtake our minds soon enough but for now I will squirrel away garden produce. What I can’t use or don’t need goes to neighbors and friends. I have even used social media to connect with people whose gardens did not prosper, bartering for my own needs.
My sense of smell has sharpened during the past few years. That has led me to become aware of long-overlooked scents. The sweet smell of clover overtook me several times this summer as a windless day allowed it to gather. There is freshly mown alfalfa along the roads we travel. The deep mustiness of wet moss and decaying wood shaded by our woods is a favorite. The whiff of a cut cantaloupe brings sweet promise. As I pick tomatoes my mind goes back to my own mother’s garden. It’s one of my earliest memories.
I have become quite fond of the roadside flowers in late summer. Clouds of creamy yarrow are dotted with periwinkle blue, yellow and white. On a routine trip to gather supplies in town one day I insisted my husband pull the car over. There was a particular yellow bloom I wanted to see. It was a bird’s-foot trefoil. I don’t know how it arrived there but it was beautiful. My father had planted it on our farm once. Us kids memorized its Latin name – lotus corniculatus. Even though it has never been used in conversation through the years, I remember it.
In this short period of relative calm I will hopefully continue to find tiny moments of reflection. In those moments I will be reminded to acknowledge God’s hand in nature. He places before us all the wonder of our world; we need to find serenity. Take a good look around; it’s right there for each of us.