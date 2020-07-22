If it’s not right it must be wrong.
I have bumped up against that mantra daily. My left-handedness can put me into situations of both humor and awkwardness.
Ten percent of people suffer in silence with the curse. In a world designed mainly by “righties” we “lefties” can feel left out. We’re in a somewhat-secret society of our own. A coolness factor is sometimes applied to me by store clerks; other times I draws looks of pity.
There’s that whole problem with left-handed handwriting. I have a clear memory of my second-grade teacher taping my penmanship paper to the desk at a right-hand slant. That made beautiful script impossible. To achieve a left-handed approach to the paper meant I needed to either break my wrist or adopt the dreaded “hook” that most lefties exhibit. Dragging my hooked hand across a page while penciling in my ABCs gave the text a smudged look. Mrs. Browdner would look at my assignments with an expression of disdain.
When I graduated to using an ink pen my left hand would always be dyed black or blue after dragging it through the wet ink. I learned a touch of spit would help rub it off my hand and onto my jeans. Writing essays was the worst assignment. I didn’t take to typing so my penmanship needed to improve.
Bank tellers now remark on my fine penmanship. That’s because I diligently copied my mother’s writing. Having a similar script to hers was great fun in high school. I tested the office personnel with “Mom” notes to escape class on a few occasions.
It appears everything was invented by righties. The question I must often ask is, “Do I try using my left hand at all for this?” That’s needed for simple doorknobs in order to exit buildings gracefully – and for negotiating tractor controls with my least-handy right hand. Finessing the hydraulics with my clumsy right can scare the heck out of my husband.
The iron with its cord on the wrong side was an early experience. Pressing my father’s handkerchiefs was one of my jobs as a little girl – without running over the cord. By far the most dangerous job I have done on the farm was operating a chainsaw right-handed.
It has been rumored for years that we lefties are accident- prone. I can’t argue against that summation but I offer an excuse. The whole dang world has set me up to fail. While I have had more than my share of mishaps I can’t blame my “lefty-ness’”
One evening I wandered into the local bowling alley to check on my friend’s bowling team. They cajoled me into trying my hand at kegling. I stepped to the spot they pointed out, asked which foot to start with, stepped off and proceeded to clumsily throw a gutter ball. Gales of laughter rose behind me. The proprietor came to see what was so funny. When I threw again he spotted the problem. My friends had failed to notice I was left-handed and had me starting on the wrong foot. With the owner’s instruction my next ball was a strike.
Another bonus was during my high school gym class. There weren’t any other lefties in my sixth-hour class but my teacher was. When it came time for archery and golf, she let me use her personal equipment, which was much better. And I didn’t need to take turns with other classmates; I was special.
I have become more ambidextrous. I complement my husband’s right-handedness with my being opposite; I see problems differently. With our brain’s hemispheres hard-wired to control each side, Rich and I have different ways of thinking through a problem. He seems to use a system of step by step, thinking it into a plan. Whereas I am more likely to see the solution by using the fewest steps necessary. I am more spontaneous.
A recent hand surgery sidelined me for a short while. I have been made acutely aware of the mechanics of my hands. I have a habit of putting the heaviest load on my right hand and arm because of the better dexterity of my left. The left hand’s job is to unlock the house with my key; my right carries the packages.
My dear Uncle Harvie once had a terrible bone infection from a barn-cat bite while trying to flea-powder it. He had two surgeries; his hand took nine months to heal. And then he lost that same thumb the next winter while splitting wood with an old corkscrew-type splitter. My dad wasn’t much of a sage or humorist but he told Uncle Harvie to just keep his hands in his pockets in the future.
Not having opposable thumbs for a while has reminded me to safeguard both hands. I now find myself wearing gloves even more. And when all else fails I put my hands in my pockets.