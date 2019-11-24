Our memories of Thanksgiving are tied to food and family. Walking into Grandma’s house into that heavenly mix of spices and roasting meat was heady. Steam rising from the stove brought condensation to the windows; a small cousin’s finger traced his name in it. If we were lucky there would be a pickle plate already set out. I would snag a couple of them to stave off the hunger pangs booming away. I wouldn’t forget to kiss Grandma’s softly powdered cheek as I did so.
The coats were piled on Grandma and Grandpa’s bed. Each coat had the scent of its owner – my aunt’s perfume, my cousin’s aftershave. The mattress seemed impossibly soft with feather pillows and handmade quilts. Later small children might be laid on that bed to nap or nurse amongst the wooliness of church coats.
Greetings to everyone gathered would be enjoined; old jokes were revived. Past stories were revisited with endings sometimes altered for fun. Embraces and salutations re-established our connections to each other. Questions abounded as everyone caught up with the lives of our dear ones.
Meanwhile in the trenches Grandma and a couple of other relatives were in that steamy enclave that is the center of life – the kitchen, where recipes are compared, judged and altered to character and taste. Only the foolhardy would adjust someone else’s formula for cranberry relish or stuffing but a negotiation might be okay.
My brother in Texas recently called to ask after a recipe of our mom’s. We lost our parents only a few years ago; at the time of cleaning out their house I was named as “the keeper of all recipes.” When Chuck called it just so happened those two boxes of recipes were right by my chair. One box was Mom’s and the other was Dad’s.
Looking through those index cards, carefully covered with plastic sheaths by Mom, I revisited many holiday memories. Grandma and I made Christmas cookies together after school for many years. It was requested she take orders from neighbors who wanted to buy them for their own parties. Aunt Adeyna Belle gave away tons of her peanut brittle to friends and neighbors during the holidays. On special occasions Mom would make sweet-and-sour pork and lasagna. Whipped-cream jelly rolls were a special dessert at a lot of those meals.
We all have food memories of scents and tastes. When I take out a family formula to recreate a food memory, I try to channel the cook who perfected it. If it wasn’t perfect it would not be imprinted so clearly. I was unable to find the recipe for the wild-rice soup my brother wanted. It might be lost but it remains in his fond memories. I offered him the things I know of our mother’s techniques and style. He may be able to recreate it on his own now.
When sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner, say some prayers. If not previously customary, start a new tradition. We give gratitude for what we have, and hope for future needs and protection of loved ones. Believe that love, joy, hope and peace are right there. See it.
In our small Welsh church we will be singing hymns of harvest and thanksgiving. Our hearts will turn toward each other’s cares. The seriousness of some topics will bring concern to lips and eyes. Health scares, financial losses and diminished dreams will all settle on our hearts. We on the family farms know those hurts well. Share burdens at this time; don’t shield others from them. Prayers will be sent heavenward in petitions for comfort. We don’t always receive the answers we expect from God, or in the time that we want them. But there’s always hope it will be tomorrow.