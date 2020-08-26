Our fields of soybeans ached for rain yet the 90-degree heat suited the cornfields just fine. On one of our trips around the cropland to check crop progress, I noticed the black raspberries were ripe. Plentiful rainfall in June had created a burgeoning black-raspberry crop. The deeply purple jewels hung in big clusters from their canes.
My husband, Rich, and I watched the television weather station’s radar for signs of rain. It had been a long spell since the previous rain; we had begun watering the gardens. I was more worried about the crops. And I was more worried than Rich; I usually am. Sending up a prayer to God, I saw we just might see some rain.
It sprinkled; it quit. It lightly rained; it quit again. Then there was nothing. The radar continued to hold no promises so I offered to do a rain dance.
“Don’t jinx us,” was my husband’s reply.
But my mom taught me to do it right. It worked for her and it has worked for me.
Choosing to accept the possibility of becoming wet, I fetched a plastic pail and headed outside. I drove out along the railroad tracks that border our property.
Finding just the right place to climb over the barbwire fence, I threw a leg over. With no fencepost nearby to steady myself I swayed. The slack in the wire that enabled me to step over created an unsure handhold. Hoping to swing my other leg high enough on the first try, I swung a bit too much and stumbled ungracefully over the fence. To my disbelief I stayed upright. Small victories must be celebrated.
The grasses and brush were wet, leaving me hip-deep in weeds with damp britches. That was okay because in five minutes I would be drenched in sweat from the 90-degree heat. But the humid scent rising from the brush was full of sweet red clover, milkweed and primrose bloom amongst the sweet berries. Everything was sighing with the fresh rainfall, little as it was.
Wading through the tangles, I began to pick the sunlit gems of black raspberries; the task has always been special to me. My mom would magically transform the berries into my favorite jelly. I dutifully struggled with the brambles every summer as a kid. Scratched forearms and pricked fingers weren’t enough to deter me. Even a run-in with ground-nesting yellow jackets the year I was 13 didn’t stop me.
Enough memories – one misstep on our farm’s steep railroad bank would lead to a long tumble to the tracks. And I tend to be good at tumbling. The hillside is riddled with vacant woodchuck burrows under thick grass. Those ankle-snapping traps lie hidden under a thick mat of grasses. As I considered the possibility of injury I realized just how far I would need to crawl to retrieve my phone from the RTV. I took more care.
I spent an hour picking; as I reached the farthest berry bushes I was rewarded with a downpour, a thorough rinsing of my clothing and hair. I cradled the bucket to keep the deluge from flooding the berries.
Soaked, scratched, hot and thirsty, I carefully worked my way back to re-cross the fence. I couldn’t find the right spot but with beleaguered legs I finally found a decent sagging expanse of fencing.
I smiled as I drove back to the house with my hard-won treasure. I knew my mom’s formula for black-raspberry jelly was safely tucked away in her old wooden recipe box in my kitchen. And I know Mom looked down from Heaven and smiled back.