Robert C. Hardie, 82, a longtime dairy farmer in rural Taylor, Wisconsin, died Saturday, July 4, at his home in the town of Franklin, Wisconsin.
Bob was born Dec. 15, 1937, to Keith and Cecile Hardie in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in the town of Franklin where he attended a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Melrose High School where he was the captain of the school’s inaugural football team. He also played basketball and baseball. He spent summers working on his Uncle Vilas Steine’s farm.
Bob graduated with a mining-engineer degree from the Platteville Mining and Engineering School. He met his future wife, Marcia Anklam of Highland, Wisconsin, who attended the Platteville Teacher’s school. The couple married Aug. 29, 1959, in Muscoda, Wisconsin.
The couple lived in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for three years where Bob worked as a mining engineer. They moved in 1963 to Hales Corners, Wisconsin, when Bob worked for Nordberg Manufacturing in Milwaukee. In 1970 they moved to the homestead farm in the town of Franklin. They began dairy farming with Bob’s Uncle Leland and Aunt Sara Clair on the farm started by Bob’s grandparents Ray and Hilda Hardie.
Bob and Marcia expanded and improved the dairy herd with investments in purebred Holsteins. They also taught their two sons as well as many nephews and cousins the value of a hard day’s work.
Bob served as a school-board member for the Melrose-Mindoro School District for 39 years, many of those as president. He also was active in various farming organizations. He never missed a deer-hunting season in 70 years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marcia; sons, Kevin (Kathryn) Hardie of Blair, Wisconsin, and Chris (Sherry) Hardie of Taylor; five grandchildren Matthew (Jenni) Hardie of Oakdale, Minnesota, Nicholas (fiancée Danielle Chu) Hardie of New York, Rachel (Josh) Ranney of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Jessica (Josh) Benrud of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Ross (Lucy) Hardie of Chetek, Wisconsin; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Diane Kraemer of Ettrick, Wisconsin, and Margaret (Russ) Young of Merrillan, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Robert Kraemer of Ettrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Eric, and his sister and brother-in-law Annette and Stanley Jungck.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Brambleberry Winery Grand Pavilion, N3684 Claire Road, Taylor, with the Rev. Adam Arends officiating. Seating will be appropriately spaced for COVID-19 physical distancing. Those who are comfortable wearing face masks should do so.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church – white building – cemetery following the service. Lunch will be served.
The Kratz Funeral Home of Portage is assisting with the services. Memorials may be directed to North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church.
Bob will be forever remembered for his legendary strength, his analytical thought process, his deep, booming voice, and the world’s kindest heart, which melted whenever he spent time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
