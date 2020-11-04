Clarence C. Olson, 97, died Oct. 28, 2020, where he was born – in Westby, Wisconsin.
Clarence was born Jan. 2, 1923, to Otto and Ella Olson on the family farm that was homesteaded in 1848. He attended a country school and graduated from Westby High School with honors in 1942. He attended Platteville State Teachers College, leaving to join the U.S. Navy during World War II. In the Navy he was a member of the V-12 program, where he played in its concert, marching, ceremonial and dance bands. Upon discharge he enrolled in the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor’s degree in dairy science, a master’s degree in genetics and later a doctorate in nutrition.
Clarence began his employment as an Extension dairyman at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota. There he led programs to revitalize the dairy industry after World War II. He was joined by his new wife, Louise, and there they parented four children.
Clarence joined in 1961 the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Science Department as a leader of educational and training programs for the National Dairy Herd Improvement program. Under his leadership participation by farmers increased to include well more than half of all dairy producers in the state. Average milk production per cow more than doubled. His major accomplishment was to replace the Babcock test for measuring butterfat in milk with a quick extremely accurate test that was immediately adopted by the dairy industry nationwide.
Come summer he would load the camping trailer and his family would be off to judge county fairs. Clarence greatly influenced the history of county fairs by organizing training conferences for those aspiring to become judges. At farms he would assemble classes to practice judging and evaluate skills. With that data the educational value of fairs and the benefits of the dairy 4-H program were greatly increased. In his career he judged more than 300 county fairs as well as numerous regional and state fairs.
Clarence was the consummate educator. He recognized farm women were not receiving the knowledge needed to be the partner of a successful farm. So he organized “Dairy Schools for Farm Women.” Under the theme “Partners in Better Farming” almost 10,000 farm women received diplomas from the training, designed to make them proficient in decision-making and farm skills.
He was honored many times with state and national awards for his innovative programs – the Extension Second Mile Award, state and national Man of the Year awards, the American Dairy Science Program Award, Meritorious Service-AJCA, Industry Pioneer Award, DHIA Training Excellence and Emeritus Professor.
In retirement Clarence became proficient in Norwegian rosemaling art. He won numerous awards at state and national shows for his basic and original designs.
Clarence was active in his community as a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and its choir, as well as Trout Unlimited, the Ygdrasil Literary Society, Epsilon Sigma Phi, the Middleton-Ionic Lodge, Scottish Rite and 32nd Degree Masons. He was especially committed to the Boy Scouts, where he earned the council’s Award of Merit, Silver Beaver and Lifetime Achievement awards. He twice received the National Scoutmaster of the Year Award.
Clarence was an avid gardener; his vegetables, fruits and flowers knew no bounds. He taught those skills to his family so they too would enjoy the year-round benefits. He was a devoted husband of 72 years. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. He was active with them in their careers and activities.
Clarence is survived by children, Janet Johnson, James (Heidi) Olson, David (Liz) Olson and Donna (James) Zarek; grandchildren, Kjersten (Mitchell) Walleser, Annika Olson, Thomas Olson, Erik (Jorie) Olson, Ryan (Justin) Olson, Jessie (Adam) Miller and Kristi (Kevin) Wright; great-grandchildren, Soren Walleser; Maggie, Aidan and Logan Miller; Nora, Andrew and Zachary Wright; and Denver Olson; sister, Ruth (Jerry) Apps; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many colleagues and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; siblings, Pearl (Arnold) Johnson, Jean Olson, Burton (Maxine) Olson; and son-in-law, Dale Johnson.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens Independent Living for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, the Glacier’s Edge Council Boy Scouts of America or the UW-School of Agriculture.
A private Masonic funeral service was held at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020. A private graveside service took place at 1 p.m. Nov. 4.
Visit www.cressfuneralservice.com to share memories.