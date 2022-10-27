 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Look to weather, climate changes

Great Lake shoreline

Climate change will tend to amplify existing risks that impact people, ecosystems and infrastructure. The effects of increased heat stress, flooding, drought and late-spring freezes may be magnified by other changes.

 U.S. Climate Resilience

The Great Lakes region includes all or portions of eight U.S. states – Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio in their entirety, plus the Great Lakes watershed areas of Pennsylvania and New York – as well as the province of Ontario, Canada. The region straddles U.S. regions typically described as the Midwest and the Northeast.

  • The Great Lakes region is home to about 23 million people on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes Basin. It contains agricultural lands, forests, urban areas, diverse shorelines and the Great Lakes themselves – the region’s economic backbone.
  • The Great Lakes region includes agricultural lands, forests, urban areas, diverse shorelines and of course the Great Lakes themselves
  • The Great Lakes comprise the largest freshwater system on Earth, containing 84 percent of North America’s fresh surface water. The lakes are a vital resource for water supply, transportation, recreation and power generation, among other uses. In recent decades the region has experienced substantial shifts in populations, socioeconomics, air and water pollution, and land use. Both the built and the natural environment display potential vulnerabilities to climate variability and change.

Climate change will tend to amplify existing risks that impact people, ecosystems and infrastructure. The effects of increased heat stress, flooding, drought and late-spring freezes may be magnified by other changes.

• change in the prevalence of diseases and pests

• increased competition from invasive species

• land-use change

• increase in air pollution

• economic shocks from extreme-weather events

Those impacts are particularly concerning to the region because a major component of the regional economy relies on the fisheries, recreation, tourism and commerce generated by the Great Lakes and the northern forests.

Temperatures in the Great Lakes region have been increasing during the past several decades. The average temperature in northern portions of the region has increased by more than 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the 1901-1960 average, and the rate of warming has increased in the past decade. Temperatures in the winter and at night are warming faster than in other seasons or in the daytime.

Download PDF Annual temperature

Observed changes in annual, winter and summer temperature in the United States are shown. Changes are the difference between the average for present-day 1986-2016 and the average for the first half of the previous century 1901-1960 for the contiguous United States, 1925-1960 for Alaska and Hawaii.

The amount of future warming for the region will depend on the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. Regional projections for the middle of the 21st century suggest warming of 3.5 to 4.5 degrees warmer than the 20th century average in a smaller-emissions scenario and 5.5 to 6.5 degrees warmer in a greater-emissions scenario. By the end of the century, projections indicate warming from about 5.5 to 6.5 degrees warmer to as much as 7.5 to 9.5 degrees warmer.

Download PDF Observed Change in Heavy Precipitation
The map shows percent increases in the amount of precipitation falling in daily events that exceed the 99th percentile of all non-zero precipitation from 1958 to 2016 for each region of the United States. The number in each black circle is the percent change during the entire period of 1958 to 2016.

Annual precipitation in the Great Lakes region has generally increased during the past several decades. Some of the increase is attributable to increases in the intensity and duration of the heaviest rainfalls – a trend that’s projected to continue into the future. Observations have not documented any change in drought duration in the region or the larger Midwest region during the past century.

Model projections for future precipitation are less certain than those for temperatures. By late this century, under a greater-emissions scenario, models project average winter and spring precipitation to increase 10 percent to 20 percent relative to 1970–2000; under the same conditions, changes in summer and fall precipitation are not projected to be larger than natural variations. Some regional climate-model projections using the same emissions scenarios also project increased spring precipitation and decreased summer precipitation, though those expected patterns are not as significantly altered as they are to the south of the Great Lakes. Increases in the frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation are projected across the Great Lakes region.

The Great Lakes themselves influence regional climate conditions and impact climate variability and change. They also influence daily weather.

• moderate maximum and minimum temperatures

• increase cloud cover and precipitation over and just downwind of the lakes during winter

• decrease summertime convective clouds and rainfall over the lakes

Consistent with observed changes in regional climate, the Great Lakes show a trend toward warmer water temperatures and smaller average winter-ice extents.

Download PDF Summer Surface-Water Temperatures
Summer surface-water temperature increased in most areas of the Great Lakes between 1994 and 2013; the map shows the rate of change. The greatest rates of increase occurred in deeper water, with smaller increases occurring near shorelines.

The summer surface-water temperature in Lake Huron increased 5.2 degrees between 1968 and 2002. During the same period, the summer surface-water temperature in Lake Superior increased 4.5 degrees, twice the rate of increase in air temperature. Those lake surface temperatures are projected to increase by as much as 7 degrees by 2050 and 12.1 degrees by 2100.

Warmer temperatures, increased precipitation and lengthened growing seasons are likely to result in increased production of blue-green and toxic algae in the lakes. Blooms of those algae can harm fish, water quality, habitats and aesthetics – and could worsen the impact of invasive species.

Download PDF Ice-cover Duration
The duration of seasonal ice cover decreased in most areas of the Great Lakes between 1973 and 2013. The map shows the rate of change in ice-cover duration. The greatest rate of decrease in seasonal ice-cover duration is seen near shorelines, with smaller rates occurring in the deeper central parts of lakes Michigan and Ontario, which rarely have ice cover.

Although there is substantial variability from year to year, the average annual maximum ice coverage in the Great Lakes was just 40 percent between 2003 and 2012 – smaller than the average 52 percent coverage from 1962 to 2013. For comparison, maximum ice coverage averaged 67 percent during the 1970s, a decade that included several extremely cold winters. From 1973 to 2010, ice cover on the Great Lakes declined an average of 71 percent, although it was greater in the winters of 2014 and 2015. Less ice, coupled with more-frequent and intense storms, leaves shores vulnerable to erosion and flooding, and could harm property and fish habitat.

Reduced ice cover also has the potential to lengthen the shipping season. The navigation season increased by an average of eight days between 1994 and 2011. Extra days for shipping can benefit commerce, but navigable conditions can also increase shoreline scouring and bring in more invasive species.

SS Arthur M. Anderson

The cargo freighter SS Arthur M. Anderson travels the Great Lakes.

Water levels in the Great Lakes fluctuate naturally, and it’s more likely than not that levels will decline with a changing climate. Changes in lake levels can influence the amount of cargo that can be carried through them on ships. On average, a 1,000-foot ship sinks one inch lower in the water for every 270 tons of cargo it carries. If a ship is currently limited by water depth, any lowering of lake levels will result in a reduction in the amount of cargo it can transport to Great Lakes ports.

In addition, fluctuating lake levels influence how people use and interact with shorelines. During sustained low-water periods, development marches closer to the lake, shorefront landowners “groom” emergent coastal wetlands and increased navigational dredging is needed. When lake levels go up, erosion and flooding, particularly when coupled with storms, can threaten properties and public safety.

It’s unclear whether, or how much, a changing climate will affect lake levels in the future. Current estimates of lake-level changes are uncertain; recent studies, along with a large spread in existing modeling results, indicate that projections of Great Lakes water levels represent evolving research and are still subject to considerable uncertainty.

Early snow

Snow covers the landscape outside of Wakefield, Michigan, the day after a mid-October snowstorm – the first that required snow blowers this season.

An important seasonal event for biological activity in the lakes is the turnover of water, or destratification. This has historically occurred twice each year – during the fall as water temperature decreases to colder than 39 degrees, the point at which freshwater attains its maximum density; and again in the spring, when water temperature warms above that threshold. The mixing that occurs during those times carries oxygen down from the surface and nutrients up from the bottom. Climate projections suggest that the overturn in spring, which triggers the start of the aquatic “growing season,” will happen earlier and that the fall overturn will happen later. As the duration of the stratified period increases, the risk of impacts from reduced oxygen levels at depth and lack of nutrient at the surface increases, which can potentially lead to declines in species populations in both zones.

Snowfall

Fall colors are partially covered by fresh snow along U.S. Highway 2 outside of Hurley, Wisconsin, the day after a mid-October snowstorm. It may be a long winter in Wisconsin’s Lake Superior Snow Belt.
Download PDF Seasonal Soil Moisture Outlook
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

Low-water restrictions on the barge loads make for cautious navigation through the Mississippi River as evidenced by the American Heritage paddlewheeler passing between the river bridges in Vicksburg, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River has caused some barges to get stuck in the muddy river bottom, resulting in delays. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

Low-water restrictions on the barge loads make for cautious navigation through the Mississippi River as evidenced by this tow passing under a Mississippi River bridge in Vicksburg, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River has caused some barges to get stuck in the muddy river bottom, resulting in delays. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

Low-water restrictions on the barge loads make for cautious navigation through the Mississippi River in Vicksburg, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The unusually low water level is evidenced by the exposed pier cap pile of the bridge. The low water has caused some barges to get stuck in the muddy river bottom, resulting in delays as reported by the U.S. Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The preceding text is excerpted and abridged from the reports Impacts, Risks, and Adaptation in the United States: Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume II, Chapter 21: Midwest and Synthesis of the Third National Climate Assessment for the Great Lakes Region.

Key Points

• Extreme-rainfall events have increased during the past century, and those trends are expected to continue. Combined with land-cover changes, increased precipitation has and likely will continue to lead to flooding, erosion and declining water quality – and negative impacts on transportation, agriculture, human health and infrastructure.

• In the next few decades, longer growing seasons and increasing carbon dioxide levels will increase yields of some crops; those benefits will be progressively offset by extreme-weather events. In the long term, the combined stresses associated with climate change are expected to decrease agricultural productivity.

• The composition of forests in the Great Lakes is changing as the climate warms. Many tree species are shifting northward, with more southerly varieties replacing them. Many iconic north-wood tree species will lose their advantage and be slowly replaced during the next century.

• Increased heat-wave intensity and frequency, increased humidity, degraded air quality, reduced water quality and change in vector-borne disease patterns will increase public-health risks.

• The Great Lakes region has an extremely-energy-intensive economy, with per capita emissions of greenhouse gases more than 20 percent more than the national average. The region also has a large and increasingly utilized potential to reduce emissions that cause climate change.

• Climate change will exacerbate a range of risks to the Great Lakes, including changes in the range and distribution of some species, increases in invasive species and harmful blooms of algae, and declines in beach health.

• Ice-cover declines will lengthen the commercial navigation season.

• At-risk communities in the Great Lakes are becoming more vulnerable to climate-change impacts such as flooding, drought and increases in urban heat islands. Tribal nations are especially vulnerable because of their reliance on threatened natural resources for their cultural, subsistence and economic needs. Integrating climate adaptation into planning processes offers an opportunity to better manage climate risks. Developing knowledge for decision-making in cooperation with vulnerable communities and tribal nations will help to build adaptive capacity and increase resilience.

