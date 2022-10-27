Look to weather, climate changes

The Great Lakes region includes all or portions of eight U.S. states – Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio in their entirety, plus the Great Lakes watershed areas of Pennsylvania and New York – as well as the province of Ontario, Canada. The region straddles U.S. regions typically described as the Midwest and the Northeast.
- The Great Lakes region is home to about 23 million people on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes Basin. It contains agricultural lands, forests, urban areas, diverse shorelines and the Great Lakes themselves – the region’s economic backbone.
- The Great Lakes comprise the largest freshwater system on Earth, containing 84 percent of North America’s fresh surface water. The lakes are a vital resource for water supply, transportation, recreation and power generation, among other uses. In recent decades the region has experienced substantial shifts in populations, socioeconomics, air and water pollution, and land use. Both the built and the natural environment display potential vulnerabilities to climate variability and change.
Climate change will tend to amplify existing risks that impact people, ecosystems and infrastructure. The effects of increased heat stress, flooding, drought and late-spring freezes may be magnified by other changes.
• change in the prevalence of diseases and pests
• increased competition from invasive species
• land-use change
• increase in air pollution
• economic shocks from extreme-weather events
Those impacts are particularly concerning to the region because a major component of the regional economy relies on the fisheries, recreation, tourism and commerce generated by the Great Lakes and the northern forests.
Temperatures in the Great Lakes region have been increasing during the past several decades. The average temperature in northern portions of the region has increased by more than 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the 1901-1960 average, and the rate of warming has increased in the past decade. Temperatures in the winter and at night are warming faster than in other seasons or in the daytime.
Observed changes in annual, winter and summer temperature in the United States are shown. Changes are the difference between the average for present-day 1986-2016 and the average for the first half of the previous century 1901-1960 for the contiguous United States, 1925-1960 for Alaska and Hawaii.
The amount of future warming for the region will depend on the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. Regional projections for the middle of the 21st century suggest warming of 3.5 to 4.5 degrees warmer than the 20th century average in a smaller-emissions scenario and 5.5 to 6.5 degrees warmer in a greater-emissions scenario. By the end of the century, projections indicate warming from about 5.5 to 6.5 degrees warmer to as much as 7.5 to 9.5 degrees warmer.
Annual precipitation in the Great Lakes region has generally increased during the past several decades. Some of the increase is attributable to increases in the intensity and duration of the heaviest rainfalls – a trend that’s projected to continue into the future. Observations have not documented any change in drought duration in the region or the larger Midwest region during the past century.
Model projections for future precipitation are less certain than those for temperatures. By late this century, under a greater-emissions scenario, models project average winter and spring precipitation to increase 10 percent to 20 percent relative to 1970–2000; under the same conditions, changes in summer and fall precipitation are not projected to be larger than natural variations. Some regional climate-model projections using the same emissions scenarios also project increased spring precipitation and decreased summer precipitation, though those expected patterns are not as significantly altered as they are to the south of the Great Lakes. Increases in the frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation are projected across the Great Lakes region.
The Great Lakes themselves influence regional climate conditions and impact climate variability and change. They also influence daily weather.
• moderate maximum and minimum temperatures
• increase cloud cover and precipitation over and just downwind of the lakes during winter
• decrease summertime convective clouds and rainfall over the lakes
Consistent with observed changes in regional climate, the Great Lakes show a trend toward warmer water temperatures and smaller average winter-ice extents.
The summer surface-water temperature in Lake Huron increased 5.2 degrees between 1968 and 2002. During the same period, the summer surface-water temperature in Lake Superior increased 4.5 degrees, twice the rate of increase in air temperature. Those lake surface temperatures are projected to increase by as much as 7 degrees by 2050 and 12.1 degrees by 2100.
Warmer temperatures, increased precipitation and lengthened growing seasons are likely to result in increased production of blue-green and toxic algae in the lakes. Blooms of those algae can harm fish, water quality, habitats and aesthetics – and could worsen the impact of invasive species.
Although there is substantial variability from year to year, the average annual maximum ice coverage in the Great Lakes was just 40 percent between 2003 and 2012 – smaller than the average 52 percent coverage from 1962 to 2013. For comparison, maximum ice coverage averaged 67 percent during the 1970s, a decade that included several extremely cold winters. From 1973 to 2010, ice cover on the Great Lakes declined an average of 71 percent, although it was greater in the winters of 2014 and 2015. Less ice, coupled with more-frequent and intense storms, leaves shores vulnerable to erosion and flooding, and could harm property and fish habitat.
Reduced ice cover also has the potential to lengthen the shipping season. The navigation season increased by an average of eight days between 1994 and 2011. Extra days for shipping can benefit commerce, but navigable conditions can also increase shoreline scouring and bring in more invasive species.
Water levels in the Great Lakes fluctuate naturally, and it’s more likely than not that levels will decline with a changing climate. Changes in lake levels can influence the amount of cargo that can be carried through them on ships. On average, a 1,000-foot ship sinks one inch lower in the water for every 270 tons of cargo it carries. If a ship is currently limited by water depth, any lowering of lake levels will result in a reduction in the amount of cargo it can transport to Great Lakes ports.
In addition, fluctuating lake levels influence how people use and interact with shorelines. During sustained low-water periods, development marches closer to the lake, shorefront landowners “groom” emergent coastal wetlands and increased navigational dredging is needed. When lake levels go up, erosion and flooding, particularly when coupled with storms, can threaten properties and public safety.
It’s unclear whether, or how much, a changing climate will affect lake levels in the future. Current estimates of lake-level changes are uncertain; recent studies, along with a large spread in existing modeling results, indicate that projections of Great Lakes water levels represent evolving research and are still subject to considerable uncertainty.
An important seasonal event for biological activity in the lakes is the turnover of water, or destratification. This has historically occurred twice each year – during the fall as water temperature decreases to colder than 39 degrees, the point at which freshwater attains its maximum density; and again in the spring, when water temperature warms above that threshold. The mixing that occurs during those times carries oxygen down from the surface and nutrients up from the bottom. Climate projections suggest that the overturn in spring, which triggers the start of the aquatic “growing season,” will happen earlier and that the fall overturn will happen later. As the duration of the stratified period increases, the risk of impacts from reduced oxygen levels at depth and lack of nutrient at the surface increases, which can potentially lead to declines in species populations in both zones.
The preceding text is excerpted and abridged from the reports Impacts, Risks, and Adaptation in the United States: Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume II, Chapter 21: Midwest and Synthesis of the Third National Climate Assessment for the Great Lakes Region.