Looking for love … in your heart

I think I was born to be a farm dog. I’ve heard there’s lots of running involved with dog friends, and humans to love on! That’s me. My name is Aldean – also known as Aldi – and I’m a playful loving critter. I’m part Hovawart – and the name means “farm watcher!” What could be more perfect? I’m also part Labrador retriever – hence my loving personality.

I’ve had a strange beginning to my life. Some nice Tennessee folks saved my brothers and sisters and me from a bad situation. I don’t want to remember that. Then I had all those nasty pokey things at the vet place, where they also did unmentionable things that I don’t want to talk about. But then I traveled to a really nice place!! I loved on the humans there and tried to learn puppy rules.

It was then things took a bad turn. My foster mom says it was not my fault, that I was a perfect puppy. But those humans returned me like I was a wrong-size shirt. I was so sad. Why would they do that?

So now I’m living with a loving dog friend and a great foster mom on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border. My foster family loves me very much but they’re soon leaving for a month and can’t keep me any longer. Mom says I need a perfect forever family to take me home; I can travel to reach that new home. That’s when I heard about farms and decided I’m meant to be a farm dog. Though Mom says I’d be fine in town with someone who would like to play with me.

Please save me! I don’t remember much about the Tennessee kennel but I know it’s not the place for a loving playing running guy like me! I don’t want to go back there. I love every dog I’ve met. I love every person I’ve met. I love cats too but they don’t seem to want to play with me. I don’t understand that! I love to play and love to run. Mom says she thinks I’d be great at agility – whatever that is, I’d love to try it! She says I’m very smart. That comes from my part-Husky self I think; I’m a perfect combination of ancestors!

I’m a cuddle bug. After playing and running my favorite thing is to cuddle with my dog friends and my humans. I give lots of kisses. Mom says I’m 18 months old, about 80 pounds, just the right size for a running buddy.

Please help. Mom says to visit bigfluffydogs.com/adopt/adoption-application to complete an application to take me home. I can travel to reach my new home! Say you saw my story here to get a discount – though I think I’m priceless. Mom says I’m right. Please share my story.

Love to all!

Note: Agri-View editor Julie Belschner is a volunteer for Big Fluffy Dog Rescue.

Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

