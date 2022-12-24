The Church of the Annunciation stands in Nazareth, Israel. It commemorates Gabriel’s appearance to the young maiden, Mary, to announce the coming birth of Jesus. Mary has been chosen to give birth to a baby boy who would be called the Son of the Highest.
When I think about this story, in my mind I can hear Mark Lowry’s “Mary Did You Know?” being sung. That song really touches the spirit – that’s what happens when one sings in the stained-glass chapel in the courtyard of that church.
Officially it’s called The Baptistery, commemorating the baptism of Jesus by John. A gift from German believers, it has gorgeous stained-glass walls on several sides and a floor-to-ceiling mosaic of John baptizing Jesus inside. But the most remarkable aspect of the baptistery is the sound. When one begins singing, the melody resonates like the sound of heaven. The spirit is so touched there is no aspiration to stop singing within those walls.
I wonder if that isn’t the way Mary felt once she grasped what she had been asked to bring forth into the world. This destiny she received must have resonated in her spirit and grown more profound as she meditated upon it. She would bear God in her womb. How is that possible? Hearing that the Holy Spirit would come upon her and the power of the Most High would overshadow her to accomplish it must have been confusing. One can’t imagine it and who in the world had ever experienced that?
Then the awe set in. This word is defined as an overwhelming feeling of reverence, admiration, fear, etc. produced by that which is grand, sublime and extremely powerful. Or it can be the feeling of respect and amazement when faced with a wonderful and frightening situation produced by something extremely powerful. I can believe Mary was experiencing overwhelming reverence produced by the frightening power of God that would produce the amazing event.
After Mary learned of God’s plan for her life she hastened to visit her relative Elizabeth, whom Gabriel had said was six-months pregnant. When Mary entered her house, suddenly Elizabeth’s baby leaped inside her as it was touched by the Holy Spirit; at the same time Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit. She began to loudly speak prophetically about Mary’s pregnancy, though she had no knowledge Mary was even pregnant. Elizabeth sang of Mary being blessed because she believed what God had said through the angel about giving birth to the Most High. In the future Elizabeth’s baby, John – whom we call the Baptist – would baptize his cousin Jesus.
People are also reading…
In return Mary sang, “Oh, how my soul praises the Lord. How my spirit rejoices in God my Savior! For he took notice of his lowly servant girl, and from now on all generations will call me blessed. For the Mighty One is holy, and he has done great things for me. He shows mercy from generation to generation to all who fear him. His mighty arm has done tremendous things!” – Luke 1:46-51, New Living Translation
I can picture her in that Baptistery singing God’s praises and not wanting to stop.
She didn’t know her baby would save the sons and daughters of mankind. She had no idea he would walk on water, calm the storm or heal a blind man. God’s plan for this baby she carried was for Him to give sight to the blind, hearing to the deaf, the ability to leap to the lame and speech to those who could not talk.
Mary didn’t know her baby was the Lord of all creation; He had walked with angels and would one day rule the entire world. The concept of her child redeeming all the people of the earth from sin by being a sacrificial lamb was not on her horizon as a new mother-to-be. It was an entirely new paradigm she – and the world – was entering into.
And Mary was probably not aware that when she kissed the face of her newborn it was God she was kissing. Did she realize her baby was the great “I AM?” How could the entirety of God be crammed into an infant? But one day she would look back – and in awe – comprehend what God had begun when she said yes to the angel bringing her a commission.
Visit youtube.com and search for "one voice Mary" to watch an exceptional video of the song.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 45 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She's been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.