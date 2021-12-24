Mary does know her baby

One day a young girl named Mary was minding her own business when suddenly an angel appeared to her. Because the appearance of an angel is not an everyday occurrence, I can imagine Mary was a bit shocked. Luke 1:28-30 tells us this angel, Gabriel, was sent by God to tell her she had found favor with God.
“The angel reassured her, saying, ‘Do not yield to your fear, Mary, for the Lord has found delight in you and has chosen to surprise you with a wonderful gift. You will become pregnant with a baby boy, and you are to name him Jesus.’” Luke 1:30-31, The Passion translation
That’s a pretty big life prescription for an adolescent girl just betrothed and looking forward to her marriage to Joseph. It didn’t take long for her to realize if what the angel said was true about this child she would bear, she would be breaking all laws and traditions of her people – not to mention doing something never done before. She would be ostracized and possibly stoned for being pregnant outside of marriage, and her child would be rejected.
When she asked Gabriel how it could be that she was still a virgin and would have a child, the angel from God replied the Spirit of Holiness would fall upon her and almighty God would spread his shadow over her in a cloud of glory. It would be an immaculate conception; nothing like it had ever been recorded. And the angel gave Mary another piece of information to confirm he knew what he was talking about – her elderly aunt Elizabeth was going to have a child as well, even though she had been unable to bear a child her entire life.
That was enough for Mary. She trusted in the word of Gabriel and accepted the commission the angel of God had brought for her. Soon thereafter Mary visited Elizabeth. As soon as Mary called out to her, Elizabeth’s baby leapt in her womb. It was an acknowledgement by Elizabeth’s baby of the Holy Spirit’s conception within Mary, even though Elizabeth had no knowledge Mary was with child. Elizabeth proceeded to speak about Mary’s life, calling her favored by God because she had believed everything the Lord had spoken to her. Mary responded with her own song of praise to God for having chosen her to bring the Son of God into the world.
Then Mary returned home to face Joseph, the man she had promised to marry. When he learned of her pregnancy he must have been sorely vexed. All his plans for a wonderful life with his new bride were out the window. While debating the best action to take, he was planning to quietly break the engagement to Mary because he didn’t want to disgrace her – see Matthew 1:19. But then he fell asleep and had a dream. An angel visited him in that dream and instructed him to proceed with the marriage, for the child Mary was carrying was conceived by Holy Spirit and would give his life to save his people from their sins. Joseph knew the scriptures and he knew what he was hearing was the fulfillment of prophecy – that the Savior would be born of a virgin – spoken by Isaiah 700 years before.
Joseph obeyed the directive of the angel in his dream; he married Mary. She would give birth to the Savior of the world, the Son of God. Imagine knowing that baby’s destiny through the entire pregnancy, and through the birth and raising of Jesus. Joseph and Mary stewarded the life of the Son of God for many years, protecting and raising him in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Luke 2:52 tells us in those years Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man under their guidance. Consider when we celebrate the birth of our Savior that it was no easy undertaking to say yes to God, but they did it willingly and successfully. We are the beneficiaries!
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.