Master Gardeners hold plant sale

Flower garden

Grant County Master Gardeners hold an annual plant sale including plants from their own gardens.

The Master Gardeners of Grant County will be holding their annual plant sale 9-11 a.m. at the Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster, Wisconsin. Rain date is May 14. There will be perennials, shrubs, grasses, fruits and some vegetable bedding plants. The perennial plants come from local gardens of Master Gardeners and are adapted to our growing climate.

Volunteers will answer gardening questions. There will be a children’s area for them to pot up some flowers.

All proceeds from the sale are used for scholarships given to horticulture students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Master Gardener Volunteer projects throughout the county. Visit grantcountymastergardeners.weebly.com for more information.

