Memory Lane creates first-Christmas echoes

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – Memory Lane Farm takes visitors to the year 1 – or close to it. Visitors will walk through the streets of Bethlehem – complete with a live nativity and 1st-century craftsmen, bakers and farm animals. The event will fill an historic Wisconsin barn. Sophia the donkey will join Mary and Joseph to gaze upon the Christ Child along with sheep, goats, shepherds and angels.
Christmas in the Barn 2022 will be held Dec. 2-3 with more than 100 costumed volunteers. Children will enjoy hands-on crafts and a petting zoo. Outdoor activities include blacksmithing, lumber cutting, photo booths, local artisans, and farm merchandise such as preserves and Amish goods. All ages will enjoy listening to tales from a Bethlehem storyteller. Guests are invited to bring a donation of warm winter gloves or hygiene products to help support local families in need. Reservations are appreciated; visit www.memorylanefarm.us/events for more information.
“We are beyond excited to again host ‘Christmas in the Barn,’ turning our barn and farm into Bethlehem,” said Beth Zarnke, executive director of Memory Lane Farm. “The event is considered a community outreach for our nonprofit, as a way to give back to our community.”
The farm has been in the family since 1908. Zamke’s mother and father, Lucille and Martin Wolf, milked cows until 1993. In 1997 they ventured into agritourism – offering large corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides. The Wolfs opened their farm to the community each fall, hosting hundreds of children annually. In 2015 they established a summer camp on the farm where kids could enjoy and learn from the farm’s sacred space.
Officially a non-profit organization, the farm is continuing the same values the Wolf family instituted more than a century before. Lucille Wolf has passed away but Martin Wolf, along with his daughter and son-in-law Beth and Doug Zamke, are carrying on the mission of the farm – through a different approach. Wolf continues to be involved in the farm although at a slower pace. The Zamkes now own their repurposed family farm and oversee the non-profit programming.
“Although the season of dairy farming has changed, the farm’s purpose and values remain,” Beth Zarnke said. “We continue to use the farm to bring hope into people’s lives.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.