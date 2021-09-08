 Skip to main content
Mental, physical health depend on each other

Mental health is vital to overall Total Farmer Health. Mental health and physical health depend on each other. Productivity in agriculture requires a sound mind and body. When one or both are not functioning fully, your work and business can suffer. Ignoring signs that your farm equipment is not working properly can lead to more expense, down time and equipment loss. Ignoring signs that your mental well-being needs a tune up can also result in less time running your production and increased health-care expense. It may eventually spill over to other parts of your life, including farm workers and those who you work so hard to care and provide for.

Many of the factors that affect agricultural production are largely beyond the control of the producer. But one thing you can control is your health decision-making. Good health, including mental health, is a key factor that contributes to one’s ability to keep farming. Twenty percent of any population has mental-health complications, including farmers and ranchers. But stigma and privacy concerns associated with mental-health issues may mean that many people do not seek out available behavioral-health services.

Call the SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline toll-free at 877-SAMHSA7 -- 877-726-4727. Visit www.agrisafe.org for more information.

Download PDF Mental Health part 1
Download PDF Mental Health part 2

