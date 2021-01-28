Microloans create local-investment options

HERBSTER, Wis. – Clare Hintz owns and operates Elsewhere Farm near Herbster. Elsewhere Farm markets to the Chequamegon Bay area through Community Sponsored Agriculture subscriptions and direct sales. Hintz has been farming for more than 20 years; she most recently received a Chequamegon Food Co-op microloan for a hoop house.
“(The microloan program) has just been there for me at critical times in the development of my farm business,” she said. “This is not the first microloan I’ve received from the co-op. Earlier in my farm career I received a loans for smaller hand machinery. Those loans allowed me and some collaborators to get started with some basic infrastructure it would have taken us a lot longer to afford. The first microloan I got was for a walk-behind tractor that I still share with Twisting Twig Farms and Spirit Creek Farm. We still use it and we bought more equipment for it. It paid for itself in a year.
“The microloan program really gives targeted assistance for that next level of business development. Having this (most recent) microloan for the new hoop-house (was important). This year was the most difficult growing season I’ve had in 20 years. It was a late freeze June 15, a summer and fall of drought, a catastrophic flood in the middle of summer that wiped out my potatoes; it was everything at once. On top of that I had a much-bigger CSA because of the demand for local food. It was clear to me by the end of the season that I needed more flexibility in spring, fall and winter to produce more crops and to back up field crops in the summer.
“The hoop house will give me production for next year and provide resiliency as climate change causes more weather extremes. COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, even with a vaccine. So I’m assuming the demand for local food will continue, hopefully becoming a permanent habit. So the investment in my farm was at a critical moment of market demand expanding and me needing to become more-resilient. The program is geared toward farmers, so payback terms are generous; it allows me to use infrastructure and earn income from it, and use the income to repay the loan. It shortens development time by a couple of years.
“Having a microloan from the co-op builds a better relationship with the community. Everyone who has donated to that microloan program has a stake in my farm. They’re helping my farm develop. Farmers are taking on long-term infrastructure investments and the community is supporting my long-term viability. It’s a great feeling to have as a farmer, especially on those really difficult days.
“’Chip for Change’ is a great opportunity to think about how we can build (rural economies.) We have a huge local-food movement here now, but we need so much investment in infrastructure. We need to figure out how we are going to feed ourselves. We have a lot of rebuilding to do (to feed ourselves.) The funding mechanism gets to the heart of rebuilding a local living economy.
“The way it’s done in our community gives inspiration. Ways we have pooled resources for the microloan program to help farmers are ways communities can think about pooling resources to get additional medical personnel, train local herbalists or get any of the other basic services they need. For example we need more (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) services. We need plumbers. We need more help in all skilled trades and the training isn’t cheap. The example of a microloan program helping out a long-term farm business is something communities can think about (so they can) pool funding to build capacity to take care of different needs.
“Here in Chequamegon Bay we moved from organizing ways to supply local food to funding renewable energy. A group of people came together to hire a contractor to come in and put up solar panels on people’s land. (The microloan program) was a gateway to rebuilding the economic relationships we needed to weather crises like COVID-19. And COVID-19 won’t be the last crisis.
“The beauty of this is it isn’t outside money coming in; this is us helping ourselves. There’s money here that just needs to get shifted a little bit. I think of my retirement account that’s invested in stocks; I would love a local investment portfolio. There’s conversation about it here. The kernel of that idea probably started in the co-op’s microloan program. Outside investors are not the only piece of the puzzle for small economically depressed communities.”
Visit www.elsewherefarm.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.