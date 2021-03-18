Mighty microgreens easy to grow

Gardeners may be looking for new projects to keep their green thumbs active. Growing microgreens indoors is a fun and relatively easy project. It also rewards the grower with fresh tasty produce in a short time period. Microgreens are the tender new shoots of vegetable plants, which are harvested before they reach maturity.
The basic supplies to start microgreens are a shallow container with drainage, such as a plastic tray or pie tin. Takeout containers can even work; just remember to add holes in the bottom for drainage. The other items needed are vegetable seeds, growing medium, a light source and plant food. But some enthusiastic hobbyists upgrade, with some even starting successful microgreen businesses in their homes.
Many vegetables can be grown for microgreens including mustard, kale, endive, arugula, beets, radish, watercress, peas, cabbage, basil and most kinds of lettuce. Plants in the Solanaceous or nightshade family -- which includes tomatoes, eggplants and peppers -- should not be grown as microgreens due to toxins in the stems and foliage.
Once seeds have been selected the next step is to add the growing medium. The easiest way to start is with a store-bought pre-made potting mix, or soil mixed with compost, added to the container about 2 inches deep.
Because the shoots are harvested while they're immature, seeds need to be planted densely -- about one-quarter inch apart or less. After broadcasting a layer of seed, spread an additional thin layer of medium over the top to cover the seed. Press down lightly to secure the seeds.
Water the soil so it's moist but not sopping wet. Some growers pre-moisten the medium before planting and then water a bit more after. Microgreens generally don’t require much added fertility, but it may help to include a small amount of water-soluble fertilizer or root-stimulating nutrient solution with the first watering. Rates for those fertilizers are small, about 1 teaspoon per gallon of water.
Check the container daily to ensure the medium stays moist. Spray the medium once or twice per day, or bottom-water the container. By placing the growing container in a tray with a shallow layer of water, it can slowly take up water through several days.
Microgreens need about six to eight hours of light per day for optimal growth. A sunny south-facing window is preferred. Alternatively LED grow lights can provide needed light. Also keep the temperature in mind. Microgreens grow best at about 70 degrees Fahrenheit but will tolerate as cool as 50 degrees, although growing will be slower at those cooler temperatures. A seed-starting heat mat can be used if temperatures are cool.
Microgreens are ready to harvest in about 10 to 12 weeks. Take up the whole plant with the roots, or cut at the base with sharp scissors. In both cases they need to be submerged in cold water and rinsed thoroughly. The greens can be harvested all at once and stored in the fridge, or harvested as needed.
Compared to their full-grown versions microgreens offer unique flavors. After a quick wash they can be added to a salad, a stir-fry, or on top of soups and sandwiches for a fresh crunch.
Visit go.illinois.edu/MicroWebinar for more information.
Austin Little is a horticulture educator for the University of Illinois-Extension.