Ministry can be created from hope

It was my first trip to Cuba but my fourth ministry trip overseas. I had expected it to be like other ministry trips – so much for preconceived notions. Unlike other ministry trips, there were no conference sessions scheduled to minister to people. From the first day we were made aware that the purpose for the trip was to encourage the Body in Cuba and to tell them they aren’t forgotten. And that’s exactly what we did. And the Body of Christ in Cuba took the opportunity to show us how they’ve been fulfilling the Great Commission in their country.
In Cuba I came to know the ministry families that the trip organization is in relationship with, and to see how those families work together to achieve the goals of the Kingdom in Cuba. I witnessed the evidence of self-sacrifice so others can benefit. I heard stories of what had been accomplished and what is envisioned.
In Havana it was pointed out where the faithful were working to restore a house to serve the city. I was introduced to a family who gave up their living room and front porch so one church comprised of 180 to 200 people could meet there while the church building was being rebuilt from the inside-out and beneath-the-ground-up as time and resources permitted – one of three churches being rebuilt concurrently. I heard the plans of an evangelist to acquire a relative’s land adjacent to his home in order to build a ministry center and school on it to train more disciples. The Father’s kingdom established in Cuba is forever their intent and vision.
I experienced hospitality par-excellence, and a willingness to humbly declare what the Lord has done in, to and through them. He has trained people to shake off oppressing spirits and rise up in hope, regardless of circumstances. I met people who are impacting their nation, willing to frugally work in whatever way is set before them to improve themselves and better their surroundings. They use what’s at hand to make what’s required to advance the vision for the benefit of Cuba. They have done their homework, established the foundation and are beginning to realize the fruit of their labors.
What’s happening in Cuba is a model of what should be happening in the Body of Christ in the United States – all who call upon the name of Jesus as Savior working together as a family to impact their immediate surroundings and their nation for good. I feel honored and privileged to have contributed in some miniscule way to encourage the Body in Cuba to valiantly continue forward in its calling.
On the wall of a beautifully decorated church hung a sign saying Dios Con Nuestros – God with Us – a carryover from a Christmas celebration the ministry had recently held in the city square, at the request of municipal officials. Perhaps the display of the ministry’s earnestness to serve the city, exhibited by the time invested to clean the square, repair what was necessary and decorate, was what prompted the repeat invitation to hold the celebration. The goal, of course, is always to demonstrate the character of Christ in order to invite those who do not know Him to desire to know this Jesus. Along the way a government is witnessing the example of a ministry willing to serve within parameters for the benefit of all.
On one occasion members of the ministry took us to a parcel of land then under development. It was a mere 18 acres, but the plans laid down on paper were impressive. The perimeter fence was in place, the land had been cleared with a new access road created, water storage and filtering had been accomplished, a sewage-waste methane generator was in place, as was some of the irrigation system, and fruit trees were being planted.
Phase two was planned with the construction of buildings to raise pork and chickens. The goal of the project was multifold – profitability in order to implement the construction of subsequent phases; put money back into the local economy and give work to those in the ministry as well as locals; acquire adjacent land for expansion; feed the poor; provide electricity for the “farm” and locals, and more. Future plans called for the erection of a dormitory to house foreign teams coming to help so they wouldn’t need to travel an hour each way twice each day to work there, a network of channels to raise fish in, and a large garden and restaurant to serve the food raised on-site.
True to form, the Cubans found ways to recycle everything they could find. Heavy large steel-channel iron girders recovered from trash strewn over the cleared land were used for buildings. Some supported an irrigation water-holding tank – a fuel tank recovered from the ground at the site of a former factory. The ministry was doing as much of the labor as they could themselves, including bakers, engineers, pastors, business owners and more. All that allowed more funds to be channeled into ministry to expand God’s kingdom. It could be called a demonstration project for the Kingdom of God on earth.
Concurrent to the development of the agricultural acreage, the ministry was rebuilding three of the six church buildings it oversees, from the septic tank to the roof. I saw a slideshow of how the building where 400 chickens had been raised the past summer was transformed into a site where an impressive banquet for 200 was held. Everything the ministry had achieved was completed with only minimal monthly support from one ministry in the United States and some others giving sporadic contributions. The overwhelming majority of the resources for those projects were provided by the ministry families themselves.
Walter Buettler, a renowned Bible school teacher and world evangelist for 40 years, believed the Lord tests our earnestness and assesses us from the effort that we are willing to make. It’s fairly obvious that the Cuban ministries I encountered pass God’s test with flying colors; the water of God is pouring over them. They aren’t forgotten; rather I have been greatly impacted by their earnestness to bring the Kingdom of God to earth in Cuba and do it with excellence. Hopefully now my readers won’t forget them either.
