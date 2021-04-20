Nature's invoices coming due

OPINION Earth Day 2021 finds a country overwhelmed by interconnecting crises. A worldwide pandemic, an economic disaster, racial discord and overarching all of this is a climate crisis that exacerbates all of the above. We are experiencing a crisis within a crisis.
We’ve just learned that carbon-dioxide levels in the atmosphere are the most they’ve been in more than 3 million years, that they are increasing 100 times faster than normal and that our global average temperature is increasing 10 times faster than in the past 65 million years.
Earth Day 2021 reminds us the climate is not standing still. Nature keeps upping the ante. What was an acceptable response is no longer adequate. We keep taking without giving back, expecting nature’s economy to keep bailing out the human economy. We think of ourselves as over and not part of nature. In the short term we claim success, but in the long term we’re all losers. Earth’s invoices are coming due in the form of extreme-weather events.
But the climate crisis is more than just numbers; it’s about people and the foresight to avoid needless suffering. It’s about unfamiliar weather patterns, heat stress, vector-borne diseases increasing, climate refugees constantly on the move, increased taxes to rebuild climate-stressed infrastructure, increasing insurance premiums to cover increased losses and political instability. The costs of inaction are staggering. Humanity has never faced a bigger threat.
Every day is earth day on the farm. We do our best to treat the earth with reverence and respect. But as farmers we must come to terms with agriculture’s contribution to climate disruption. This isn’t a first; farming practices of the 1930s exacerbated the Dust Bowl.
It’s not the burning of diesel in our tractors but rather soil disturbance or tillage that releases the most carbon into the atmosphere. Since the dawn of agriculture we’ve lost at least 50 percent of carbon from the soil due to tillage. Our predecessors on the farm didn’t know and really didn’t have a choice. Now we know and have the opportunity to be an outsized solution to the climate emergency, by bringing that carbon back to the soil where it belongs. It will require a change in our thinking and a willingness to try new approaches to farming.
Earth Day 2021 finds humanity in danger because of our inability to live in balance with nature. Generations now living will determine the fate of civilization. The choices we make will define who we are and how we will be remembered. Let us choose wisely and hope our descendants decorate our tombstones with flowers and not a spittoon.
“Whether we and our politicians know it or not, Nature is party to all of our deals and decisions, and she has more votes, a longer memory and a sterner sense of justice than we do.” – Wendell Berry
Loren Johnson
Elkhorn, Wisconsin