INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – New City sprang up quickly in a likely spot for a town. But seven years later it was gone except for the local schoolhouse; 144 years later the remnants of the school are the only evidence it ever existed.
At the end of Traverse Valley in Trempealeau County, just before Traverse Creek meets the Trempealeau River, was a good place to build a mill. The surrounding countryside is hilly but the confluence of the two bodies of water is flat valley land. The damming of the creek provided water power for the stone mill built by Albert Bautch.
Bautch was a native of Poppelau, Upper Silesia, Prussia, and a veteran of the Franco-Prussian War. He immigrated to the United States in 1854 through Canada. After living in Juneau County, Wisconsin, he migrated to Trempealeau County in mid-western Wisconsin.
Joining Bautch in starting the new town of New City in 1869 was Elliot Carpenter, who built a small store. Carpenter didn’t last long as a store keep; he sold his store to Bautch in 1873. The following year David Garlick opened another store and was appointed postmaster.
The next settler to build in New City was Michael Fugina, who added a tavern. Fugina was from Austria; he served in the Civil War in Wisconsin’s infamous Iron Brigade.
Other businesses opened and New City quickly grew. Its total inventory at one time included two taverns, a dance hall, two stores, a post office, the mill, a blacksmith and a log school. With that much alcohol flowing its reputation wasn’t stellar.
About that time the Green Bay and Western Railroad was making plans to lay tracks along the Trempealeau River. New City residents wanted the railroad to come through their town. They asked the railroad to build a depot, which would make them a rail stop, so farmers could load out their produce to seek better markets.
The author of the 1881 “History of Northern Wisconsin” described New City as a place that miserably failed in its efforts to be a point of shipment.
“It is said to have been possessed of no single redeeming feature in its character for wantonness and disorder,” it said. “Its name was a synonym for all that was vile, and the frequenters of the place as familiar with guile and cunning as Capt. Jack or Shack Nasty Jim (notorious Modoc warriors of the day). In short, they were very bad men, and the pretentious ambitions of ‘New City’ ... were not to be considered when the fate of a township, perhaps a county, hung in the balance.”
May 1873 brought the first crucial vote for the route of the prospective railroad. The town of Burnside, which New City was a part of, was asked to sell $20,000 of bonds for the laying of the rail’s tracks. Nine men voted in favor while 93 voted against; the effort failed.
Six months later they tried again, this time asking the landowners to pay $5,000 for a depot. Once again the vote failed – 20 for the depot and 53 against. Many of those who voted against were not opposed to financing the depot, but rather opposed to the site.
Meanwhile a mile up the road an investor and landowner from Green Bay named D. M. Kelly saw potential in a flat piece of land he purchased as part of a 40-acre plot. He hired a surveyor and laid out lots. Elk Creek, which was much larger than Traverse Creek, ran alongside the newly plotted area. Kelly wanted the depot to go through his prospective town.
The third time was the charm. Another vote to spend $5,000 for the depot to be built on Kelly’s land was conducted in 1875 and it was overwhelmingly approved. The railroad agreed and the tracks were laid the following year, bypassing New City.
The residents and business owners of New City knew they couldn’t survive without the rail lines, so they packed up; they moved lock, stock, barrel and buildings. Even the stone mill was moved up the road to the newer city they called Independence. Nothing was left but the school.
The school held on. It was replaced by a brick structure, woodshed and well in 1908 and used continually until 1954 when the school district consolidated with Independence.