 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Novel idea presented -- completely

Novel idea presented -- completely

OPINION Our nation is in a panic – panic at fear of not having enough, panic at fear of not having a job and panic at losing lives to an untreatable virus. How about we turn that around and look at it all from another perspective. Rather than panic, allow me to Present Another Novel Idea Completely – PANIC. What is the opposite of fear? I propose it’s excitement. What is there to be excited about one may ask.

Look at what’s happening in our nation! Private companies are stepping up to the plate to supply what we previously imported – masks, ventilators, tests for the virus that can provide results in five minutes. The broken supply system in place in our country for a long time is being repaired. Hallelujah! We are moving past relying on other countries to provide for our needs and once again becoming self-reliant. Entrepreneurs are creating novel ideas to remedy lack. And that’s partly because many strangling regulations that have held us in bondage have been removed, just like the “safer at home” regulation will eventually be removed. That will allow a breath of fresh air into our economy and our lives.

The dark cloud of oppression will lift off us as we begin to think differently. We will endure. We will come out of this better than before. What we’ve thought dreadfully harsh will be turned into awesome victorious breakthrough on many fronts. What a completely novel idea! Well, actually God had that idea a long time ago …

Darlene Stern mug

Darlene Stern

Married for 42 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
From the Woodlot
Farm Life

From the Woodlot

I was told I was going down a road I might not be able to return from. That I might want to give it more time before I make a decision. But I …

+7
Back Home
Farm Life

Back Home

Living in Wisconsin and facing winter means finding a way to deal with snow – whether I shovel it, blow it or move it through mechanical means.

+4
Back Home
Farm Life

Back Home

It was Christmas Eve more than 45 years ago; I was helping finish daily chores on our family farm.

+3
Barn Boards & Baling Wire
Farm Life

Barn Boards & Baling Wire

The COVID-19 pandemic has stirred memories of the polio outbreak in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Most of us who were alive at that time kne…

+5
From the Woodlot
Farm Life

From the Woodlot

I’m in a unique position. I’m afforded the luxury of registering my opinion through this medium on topics as varied as the Boston Pops version…

Calendar: In the World of Ag
Farm Life

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News