Novel idea presented -- completely

OPINION Our nation is in a panic – panic at fear of not having enough, panic at fear of not having a job and panic at losing lives to an untreatable virus. How about we turn that around and look at it all from another perspective. Rather than panic, allow me to Present Another Novel Idea Completely – PANIC. What is the opposite of fear? I propose it’s excitement. What is there to be excited about one may ask.
Look at what’s happening in our nation! Private companies are stepping up to the plate to supply what we previously imported – masks, ventilators, tests for the virus that can provide results in five minutes. The broken supply system in place in our country for a long time is being repaired. Hallelujah! We are moving past relying on other countries to provide for our needs and once again becoming self-reliant. Entrepreneurs are creating novel ideas to remedy lack. And that’s partly because many strangling regulations that have held us in bondage have been removed, just like the “safer at home” regulation will eventually be removed. That will allow a breath of fresh air into our economy and our lives.
The dark cloud of oppression will lift off us as we begin to think differently. We will endure. We will come out of this better than before. What we’ve thought dreadfully harsh will be turned into awesome victorious breakthrough on many fronts. What a completely novel idea! Well, actually God had that idea a long time ago …
Married for 42 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ.