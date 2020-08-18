Jerome “Reed” Coleman, 86, died peacefully at Agrace with Ann by his side Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin, where he lived his entire life.
Reed Coleman was the Sand County Foundation’s founder and Chairman Emeritus. He’s remembered as a friend, leader, adviser, innovator, mentor and father-figure to many. He had a great love for the outdoors, and spent much time skiing, sailing, hunting and fishing. He had an opportunity to travel all around the world.
He was proud of his three daughters whom he raised to be independent women. A stepson later in life brought great pleasure to him. He has six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Reed was predeceased in death by his parents, Thomas E. and Catherine Head Coleman, and his siblings, Thomas H. Coleman and Catherine Foley.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Miller Coleman, of Madison, Wisconsin; his three daughters, Susan Coleman Bennett, Ellen (Mike) Riese, Caty (Dave) Brown; and a stepson, Matt Miller.
Reed’s service on many boards of directors was motivated by a desire to advance business and community interests. He was perhaps most proud about founding the Sand County Foundation.
On many weekends during elementary and high school, Reed joined his parents for the short trip north of Madison to their rural property near the banks of the Wisconsin River. His father, Tom Coleman, a Madison industrialist, was a dear friend of conservation visionary Aldo Leopold. In fact he asked Leopold’s wife, Estella, to be Reed’s godmother. Shortly after Aldo Leopold purchased his now-famous Shack property, the Colemans became neighbors and partners in a land-restoration effort. Tom Coleman had the practical insight to link parcels of land to enhance wildlife habitat. He and Leopold were hunting and fishing buddies who passed down to their children their love of the outdoors and interest in the natural world.
In his later years Reed fondly recalled time spent near the Shack with some of the Leopold children. After helping to plant trees as part of the restoration of the once-farmed but badly depleted properties, they played a game in the woods they called swinging birches.
As Reed explained it, “You pick a birch tree of a certain size and suppleness, and you shimmy up it. Then you grab it with both hands and you swing out. If you’ve made a good decision it’ll gently drop you down on to the ground, and then you can let go and it’ll go back up. I hate to say it, but those wonderful Leopold children used to stick me on a stiff birch and leave me about 20 feet off the ground.”
A lifelong outdoorsman dedicated to Leopold’s idea of a land ethic, Reed earned a degree in ecology at Northwestern University. He graduated in 1955 and went on to serve in the United State Air Force as an intelligence officer. In 1964 when Reed’s father passed away, Reed replaced him at the helm of the family owned business, Madison-Kipp Corporation, a manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for the durable-goods market. At 31 years old, with a growing family of his own, he became the third generation of the Coleman family to lead the enterprise; he remained chairman of the board until 2016.
In the mid-1960s, about 15 years after the death of Aldo Leopold, floodplain lands close to the Leopold Shack were being subdivided. Reed secured voluntary agreements among neighboring landowners to protect the Shack area from development. There was no roadmap to follow to execute such an agreement, no existing land trusts with comparable voluntary agreements to emulate. But in the end all the neighboring landowners signed on to create what they called the Leopold Memorial Reserve – a pioneering venture in cooperative land conservation that ultimately brought the Sand County Foundation to life.
Reed’s skilled executive leadership ability, shrewd intellect, unyielding commitment to sound principles and sense of humor led the Sand County Foundation through 50 years of improving private land-conservation across the United States and abroad. It made him a sought-after board member and volunteer leader of many organizations including Kemper Insurance, Parker Pen Company and Manpower Inc. He served as the state chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin in the early 1970s.
Reed forever saw science as an essential means to evaluate progress toward improved land and water health. It was through his leadership that research capacity was strengthened at The Center for Limnology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also volunteered his ingenious and creative spirit to benefit numerous nonprofit and civic organizations including The Norman Bassett Foundation, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, the National Commission on Philanthropy and Civic Renewal, Beloit College, and the United Way. His commitment to measurable philanthropy in general, and to his beloved Sand County Foundation in particular, was unwavering but understated.
In 2016 as the Sand County Foundation approached its 50th anniversary of addressing conservation challenges, Reed transitioned to chairman emeritus and handed the reins to Colorado rancher Lynne Sherrod.
“I regarded Reed as a dear and wonderful man who has been a great leader for Sand County Foundation and its work for private land conservation,” Sherrod said. “He was a great mentor to me and a hard act to follow.”
Reed remained active in Sand County Foundation decision-making, leadership and succession well into 2020. In a 2009 interview, he summed it up this way.
“My entire life, the interests that I’ve had are either to start something that needs to be done and to help build it to the point where it’s pretty much routine, then I get out,” he said. “Or to fix something that’s broken, and once fixed and back on track and operating normally, get out. And one of the things that I really love about Sand County Foundation is that it’s almost always working to fix a broken world. It can never be really fixed. And every day there’s something new to start.”
Private services will be held for family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To view the livestream of the Funeral Mass, visit www.sbmsn.org at noon Aug. 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a contribution to the Sand County Foundation or the American Foreign Policy Institute. Visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com to sign a guestbook.