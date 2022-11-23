 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
October climate in third-warmest

Snow blankets corn-picking equipment at the start of Wisconsin's November gun-deer season along Marinette County Highway W near Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

The contiguous U.S. average temperature during October was 55.3 degrees, 1.2 degrees warmer than average, ranking in the warmest third of the record. Generally temperatures were warmer than average in New England and from parts of the central and northern Plains to the West Coast. For the month of October, Washington ranked warmest on record, Oregon ranked second-warmest, Maine sixth-warmest and California ranked seventh-warmest on record.

The contiguous U.S. average maximum daytime temperature during October was 68.7 degrees, 1.9 degrees warmer than the 20th century average and ranking in the warmest third of the record. Warmer-than-average to record-warm maximum temperatures were observed across much of the West Coast, Northeast, and parts of the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Washington ranked warmest while Oregon and Maine ranked fourth-warmest on record for daytime temperatures. Daytime temperatures were at or cooler than average across portions of the Southwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

The contiguous U.S. average minimum nighttime temperature during October was 41.9 degrees, 0.5 degree warmer than the 20th century average and ranking in the warmest third of the record. Minimum temperatures were warmer than average to record warm across much of the West and Northeast. Washington, Oregon, California and Montana ranked third- through sixth-warmest on record, respectively, for October nighttime temperatures. Nighttime temperatures were cooler than average across much of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. Alabama and Georgia ranked 11th and 12th coldest on record for nighttime temperatures, respectively.

The Alaska statewide October temperature was 28.8°F, 3.3 degrees warmer than the long-term average. That ranked in the warmest third of the 98-year period of record for the state. Temperatures were warmer than average across the Panhandle, Aleutians, Yukon Delta, North Slope and parts of the eastern interior while much of the interior experienced almost-average conditions for the month.

Based on data received Nov. 8, there were 4,728 record-warm daily high temperatures and record-warm daily low temperature records tied or broken during October.

Based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Residential Energy Demand Temperature Index , the contiguous U.S. temperature-related energy demand during October was 80 percent of average and the 43rd-smallest value in the 128-year period of record.

Temperatures were warmer than average across much of the contiguous U.S. during the August-October period, with record warmth blanketing much of the Northwest. Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana each had their warmest August-October period on record. The Southeast was cooler than average for the period.

Drought areas continue dry

We definitely need precipitation now through March. The soil is thirsty; some places are in a two-three-year drought. This tends to be a relatively dry time of year anyway, so any precipitation is welcome. La Nina will help but that depends on location; the Upper Midwest should do better than other areas.

The amount of precipitation needed to end drought is incredibly variable depending on location. We need a lot of snow in the mountains. Several large-scale rain and snows need to cross the region during the next several months. Normal isn’t going to get us out of it. It might be become wet on the surface but not below. Once plants start growing we can flip that back around very quickly. The next weeks don’t look hopeful.

As time goes on into spring, La Nina will ebb. There will be better chances for neutral weather at that point. But it will take some time for the atmosphere to react to the ocean. Remember La Nina is an ocean thing.

Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov for more information.

Key Points

• Extreme-rainfall events have increased during the past century, and those trends are expected to continue. Combined with land-cover changes, increased precipitation has and likely will continue to lead to flooding, erosion and declining water quality – and negative impacts on transportation, agriculture, human health and infrastructure.

• In the next few decades, longer growing seasons and increasing carbon dioxide levels will increase yields of some crops; those benefits will be progressively offset by extreme-weather events. In the long term, the combined stresses associated with climate change are expected to decrease agricultural productivity.

• The composition of forests in the Great Lakes is changing as the climate warms. Many tree species are shifting northward, with more southerly varieties replacing them. Many iconic north-wood tree species will lose their advantage and be slowly replaced during the next century.

• Increased heat-wave intensity and frequency, increased humidity, degraded air quality, reduced water quality and change in vector-borne disease patterns will increase public-health risks.

• The Great Lakes region has an extremely-energy-intensive economy, with per capita emissions of greenhouse gases more than 20 percent more than the national average. The region also has a large and increasingly utilized potential to reduce emissions that cause climate change.

• Climate change will exacerbate a range of risks to the Great Lakes, including changes in the range and distribution of some species, increases in invasive species and harmful blooms of algae, and declines in beach health.

• Ice-cover declines will lengthen the commercial navigation season.

• At-risk communities in the Great Lakes are becoming more vulnerable to climate-change impacts such as flooding, drought and increases in urban heat islands. Tribal nations are especially vulnerable because of their reliance on threatened natural resources for their cultural, subsistence and economic needs. Integrating climate adaptation into planning processes offers an opportunity to better manage climate risks. Developing knowledge for decision-making in cooperation with vulnerable communities and tribal nations will help to build adaptive capacity and increase resilience.

