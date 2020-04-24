Fire can bring devastation but it’s a traditional tool used by many farmers and other landowners. Many of us grew up on farms where burning grass and brush was a regular rite of spring, and lighting the garbage barrel a weekly chore.
But fighting fires that blaze out of control causes firefighters, part of the nation’s force of first responders, to come close to each other. And COVID-19, the virus behind the worldwide pandemic, can cause pneumonia so avoiding smoke and other lung irritants is important. Limiting the spread of the virus through social distancing is necessary.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stopped issuing burning permits March 27. It suspended existing burning permits on land in DNR protection areas until further notice. To determine if land is in DNR protection areas visit dnr.wi.gov and type in the keyword “fire.” Special permits for time-sensitive projects may be considered on a case-by-case basis after a site visit. Before burning outside of DNR protection areas be sure to consult local governments with jurisdiction concerning burning.
According to the DNR, 33 percent of wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by debris burning. Suspending fire permits lessens fire risk, increasing emergency-response and firefighter safety. A reduction in close contact limits the spread of the virus and increases public safety.
Wet fields along with overflowing rivers and streams give the appearance of safety from fire. But at the same time spring often provides extreme winds and reduced relative humidity. Combined with available fuel like dry grass, such conditions can quickly spawn wildfires. Conditions of fuels like dry grass can rapidly change wet and safe to dry and hazardous.
The DNR burning-restriction website states, “All burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground, and grass or wooded areas with annual burning permits in DNR protection areas is prohibited at this time. (But) if the ground is completely snow-covered and will remain so for the duration of the burn, burning permits are not required and burning is allowed at any time.”
“We have been getting ready for a normal fire season,” said Ben Garrett, Wildland Urban Interface Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR. “A lot of people are working from home due to COVID-19 now, but we are still ready to respond to fires. Spring is the most critical time for wildfire. With more people being at home we have to look at reducing fire ignition. We need to prevent and put out fires while limiting as much person-to-person contact as possible. We still are providing services; for example patrol aircraft will still be up. Report any fire early. Call 911.
“Fire mitigation around homes, cleaning within 15 to 30 feet around your home, having that area clean of fuel will help save structures. Remove flammable materials from decks and yards. This can provide extra time for firefighters to respond.”
There are alternatives to burning – and there are reasons besides the pandemic to consider them. Household garbage can be separated so that clean paper, steel, aluminum and some plastic can be recycled. Other waste like tires, batteries and motor oil can also be recycled. Many counties, cities and towns offer periodic “clean sweep” events when electronics, appliances and other items can be recycled. What cannot be recycled can often be landfilled. Some items can be donated and repurposed. Organic matter like brush, leaves, grass and other debris can be chipped, left in place or composted.
Using alternatives to burning can eliminate smoke and the release of noxious gasses. Fewer deliberate debris fires mean fewer wildfires. And through time traditions can change, sometimes for the better.
Visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire or call toll-free 888-WIS-BURN (947-2876) for more information on when burning permits will again be available and how to get them, maps of wildfires and prescribed burns in Wisconsin, and more.